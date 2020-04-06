Security and Zoom

As the most popular web-conferencing solutions (some industry analyses estimate it now has almost double the market share of competitors like Go To Meeting), Zoom has become a target for many online trolling attacks. Zoom is now also facing numerous investigations and lawsuits about the transparency and security of its practices for sharing data with third party applications like Facebook. This article discusses things you can do to use Zoom securely.

Protection Against Zoom-Trolling

Trolling attacks have so far stemmed from exploitation of Zoom’s default meeting settings, rather than security gaps in the software itself. Zoom has responded by making defaults for educational licenses such as Bryn Mawr’s more restrictive.

If you are hosting, don’t disable the default settings that make it harder for trolls to find/enter your meetings:

Use a randomly generated meeting ID (default for scheduled and instant meetings) rather than your Personal Meeting ID. Personal Meeting IDs remain the same from meeting to meeting, and are therefore more vulnerable to exploitation.

Keep the “waiting room” enabled for all participants. You will have manually admit participants before they can join the meeting. It’s less convenient for everyone involved, including trolls.

Use a meeting password, and don’t post it publicly. Bryn Mawr’s license requires a password for all newly scheduled or instant meetings. If you have already created a meeting with a personal Zoom account that you have merged into Bryn Mawr’s license, you will not be forced to retroactively create a password for it, but we strongly recommend that you do anyway. If you want to host a public meeting, ask people to register in advance and share the password with people who register.

If you don’t need the features below, making the following adjustments to your In Meeting (Basic) settings will make it harder for trolls to take over a meeting if they do get in:

Turn File transfer off to prevent participants (or the host) from posting files in the chat window. Under Screen Sharing , change Who can share? to Host Only . As host you will still be able to grant permission for a participant to share their screen, but the participants will not be able to initiate screen sharing themselves.



Responsibly Sharing Recordings of Zoom Meetings

There have been recent reports of Zoom meeting recordings showing up in online searches. Details are still sketchy, but the reports seem to involve recordings that were posted to streaming services (e.g., YouTube) with default Zoom filenames, which were easy for searchers to guess. It is not clear at this point whether some of these meetings were intended to be public.

If you need to create and share recordings of Zoom meetings LITS recommends:

Informing meeting participants that you are recording and how the recording will be shared.

Recording confidential meetings to your hard drive, rather than to Panopto Cloud. Although there is no evidence that Panopto Cloud has been breached, recording to your hard drive removes a level of vulnerability.

Uploading confidential videos to Panopto (see Upload a Video to Panopto), and restricting whom you share with.

No matter where recordings are stored or how visible they are, delete them once you no longer need them.

Third-Party Integrations and Privacy Concerns

The college is being very careful and conservative about third-party integrations: