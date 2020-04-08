Adjusting Moodle Activity Settings for Individual Students

The Moodle Assignment, Lesson and Quiz activities have User Overrides options that allow you to change settings for specific students or groups in order to provide accommodations, extensions, or make-up opportunities:

You can override the open (start) and close (due, cutoff) dates for all three types of activities.

For Lessons and Quizzes, you can also override the time limit, number of attempts allowed, and password settings

For Lessons only, you can also override the retakes and try question again settings

These adjustments are generally invisible to students. For example, if you use an override to extend a Quiz deadline for students who were ill, the Quiz will appear open to them and closed to all other students, but neither group will know they are treated differently from the only other group.

To create accommodations, exceptions or extensions for individual students:

Turn editing on in the course (click the gear icon at the top of the course page to access this option). Click on the title of Assignment, Lesson or Quiz to open it. (Do NOT click on Edit or Edit Settings!) Click the gear icon, and select User Override from the drop-down menu, as shown below. Overrides you have already created for this activity are listed in a table below the activity name, as shown below; click Add User Override to add a new one.

Add students’ names in the Override user section, by clicking in the search window and selecting them from the menu. If you want to apply the same adjustments for multiple students, add all of their names here.

If you need to make different adjustments for different individuals, create a separate override for each.

Next adjust the settings that you want to override for the student(s) listed. The default activity settings will be applied for anything you don’t change here. For example: To give students more time when taking a Quiz, but require them to complete it by the same deadline as everyone else, change only the time limit, but leave all other settings the same.

To enable a student to make up a past due activity, change only the close/due date. Click Save or Save and Enter Another Override.

Note: We do not recommend using the Group Overrides feature. Although it can streamline the process if you routinely create the same adjustments for the same students, there are two significant drawbacks: 1) there is no way to make a Group invisible to the students in it and there is a risk of stigmatization, and 2) Groups interact with activity settings in complex ways and it can be hard to predict the consequences.