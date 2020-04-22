Captioning Decision-tree

What is captioning?

Captioning refers to audio content that is converted to text and synchronized with video. There are two methods of captioning:

Automatic speech recognition (ASR): Also known as machine-generated captions, ASR captions can be produced quickly yet are typically only 75% accurate. Human-generated captions: Meet Section 508 compliance guidelines for accuracy but take longer to produce.

Do I need ASR or human-generated captions?

If a viewer qualifies for accommodations under American with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, you must produce accurate captions. You may start with ASR but the captions must be edited for accuracy. Human-generated or human-edited captions can satisfy the requirements of Section 508 for access if they are 99% accurate and synchronized with the video content.

If you are providing captions to compensate for background noise or poor audio quality, have viewers who wish to use captions to improve comprehension, view video with the sound off, or are not native English speakers, ASR captions can meet your needs.

What are my choices for producing captions?

Three Bryn Mawr supported platforms offer captioning: Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Panopto.

Microsoft Teams

Use for real-time ASR captions for general access; not compliant with Sections 504 or 508 of the Rehabilitation Act.

Offers live captioning during video meetings via ASR. Captioning is available to all attendees on all meetings and is activated by the user. Refer to Microsoft Teams live captioning documentation for detailed instructions.

Zoom

Use for real-time captioning that is compliant with Section 508.

Refer to Zoom’s documentation for getting started with closed captioning.

Panopto