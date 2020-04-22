Captioning Decision-tree
What is captioning?
Captioning refers to audio content that is converted to text and synchronized with video. There are two methods of captioning:
- Automatic speech recognition (ASR): Also known as machine-generated captions, ASR captions can be produced quickly yet are typically only 75% accurate.
- Human-generated captions: Meet Section 508 compliance guidelines for accuracy but take longer to produce.
Do I need ASR or human-generated captions?
If a viewer qualifies for accommodations under American with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, you must produce accurate captions. You may start with ASR but the captions must be edited for accuracy. Human-generated or human-edited captions can satisfy the requirements of Section 508 for access if they are 99% accurate and synchronized with the video content.
If you are providing captions to compensate for background noise or poor audio quality, have viewers who wish to use captions to improve comprehension, view video with the sound off, or are not native English speakers, ASR captions can meet your needs.
What are my choices for producing captions?
Three Bryn Mawr supported platforms offer captioning: Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Panopto.
Microsoft Teams
- Use for real-time ASR captions for general access; not compliant with Sections 504 or 508 of the Rehabilitation Act.
- Offers live captioning during video meetings via ASR. Captioning is available to all attendees on all meetings and is activated by the user. Refer to Microsoft Teams live captioning documentation for detailed instructions.
Zoom
- Use for real-time captioning that is compliant with Section 508.
- Refer to Zoom’s documentation for getting started with closed captioning.
Panopto
- Use for prerecorded videos requiring captions.
- Recorded videos can be captioned using both ASR and human-generated captions. If you are providing captions for the general public to increase comprehension or provide an alternate means of information representation, ASR captions can be added. If you are providing captions to provide access for individuals who are hearing impaired, add human-generated captions.
- Refer to Panopto documentation on adding ASR captions into a video for detailed instructions.
- Human-generated captioning in Panopto is enabled at the administrator level. Contact help@brynmawr.edu to request human-generated captioning. Turnaround time varies from 1 to 4 days. Please plan accordingly and indicate the date needed in the helpdesk request.