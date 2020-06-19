Library Services: Summer 2020

The libraries will begin on-demand scanning services and curbside pickup of books from the Bryn Mawr circulating library collections for students, faculty and staff. Library buildings remain closed.

Requests for digital scans and print books may be made beginning June 29. Appointments for contactless pickup from Canaday Library will begin the week of July 6.

As we confirm details, we will update this post with instructions for requesting scans of journal articles and book chapters, and how to request and pick up books.

Please see https://www.brynmawr.edu/lits/library-resources-during-covid-19 for links to electronic resources that are not available through Tripod.

Contact library@brynmawr.edu with research questions of any kind, and circulation@brynmawr.edu if you have questions about your library account.