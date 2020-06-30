The following information is subject to change.

Last updated: June 25th, 2020

Table of Contents:

Overview

The following article outlines general procedures and guidelines for Desktop Support during COVID-19.

At any time, a support representative or community member reserves the right to reschedule service if any of the below safety/health guidance are not being followed.

Guidelines for In-Person Support:

In-person support will only be used once all virtual support options have been exhausted. This includes email, phone, remote support tools, etc.

All in-person will:

Be by appointment only

Be limited to less than 15 minutes

Follow social distancing guidelines

Require masks for all parties

Protocols: Hygiene and Sanitation

All support representatives must:

Wash hands with soap and water for ≥20 seconds

Before and after any appointment

Bring hand sanitizer, and use before and after touching equipment

Use their own separate keyboard and mouse

Wear a mask at all times during an appointment

Protocols: Quarantining

The following applies to anything coming in/out of Canaday library:

In: must be quarantined for 48-72 hours prior to being worked on

Out: must be quarantined for 48-72 hours prior to being picked up

This will significantly impact turnaround times for hands-on support requests.

Loaners will be provided as needed and as available. We cannot guarantee that we will have a loaner with your preferred Operating System.

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor