The following information is subject to change.
Last updated: June 25th, 2020
Table of Contents:
- Overview
- Limitations to in-person work
- Protocols: Hygiene and Sanitation
- Protocols: Quarantining
- Questions?
Overview
The following article outlines general procedures and guidelines for Desktop Support during COVID-19.
Guidelines for In-Person Support:
In-person support will only be used once all virtual support options have been exhausted. This includes email, phone, remote support tools, etc.
All in-person will:
- Be by appointment only
- Be limited to less than 15 minutes
- Follow social distancing guidelines
- Require masks for all parties
Protocols: Hygiene and Sanitation
All support representatives must:
- Wash hands with soap and water for ≥20 seconds
Before and after any appointment
- Bring hand sanitizer, and use before and after touching equipment
- Use their own separate keyboard and mouse
- Wear a mask at all times during an appointment
Protocols: Quarantining
The following applies to anything coming in/out of Canaday library:
- In: must be quarantined for 48-72 hours prior to being worked on
- Out: must be quarantined for 48-72 hours prior to being picked up
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor