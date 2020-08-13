LITS Services FAQ: Fall 2020

Before you start:
Table of Contents:
- IT Support & Services
- Library Resources
- Services for Faculty
- Ed Tech Services
- Category 4
- Category 5
- Additional Questions?
IT Support & Services
How will IT Support be different due to COVID-19 concerns?
See Technical Support during COVID-19 for more information.
Are loaners available? How do I borrow one?
Yes, loaners will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and may withheld if alternative solutions are available.
Contact the Help Desk to submit your request.
How can I access software I need? Will computer labs be open?
Some software is available to download for use off-campus and on personal computers.
A small number of computers will be available for in-person use. LITS is currently implementing two services to provide remote access to lab software. One (LabStats) allows users to remotely connect to a physical lab computer. The other (Apporto) provides web-based access to lab software from a variety of devices, including a phone or tablet.
Where can I print? Where can I scan?
Printers will be available in open libraries in their normal locations.
You can scan from any Canon Multi-function Printer; see here for instructions.
What technology will be available in the classrooms?
See our Classroom Technology for Fall Semester 2020 tech doc for an outline of the technology available in specific rooms.
How can I access BMC and LITS resources from home?
Some resources will require the use of the Pulse Secure VPN or EZProxy services.
This includes (but is not limited to) network file storage, software downloads, library e-books, journals, and databases.
What other tools/resources are available that assist remote learning and teaching?
- Conference calling: use your Softphone, Skype for Business, or Microsoft Teams
- Duo: ensure you have multiple devices registered such as a phone, security token, or yubikey
- MiCollab Softphone: receive and make calls anywhere using your campus phone number
- Office365: install Office 2016 on up to 5 personal devices, access files anywhere with OneDrive, review our Tech Docs for support
- Security: protect yourself with Sophos Antivirus and be mindful of the College’s Data Handling Policy
- Zoom: learn how to login with your BMC account and review Learning with Zoom tips from Haverford IITS
For more information, browse our curated set of Academic Continuity tech docs.
Note: Always keep in mind accessibility before a class or meeting.
Library Resources
What summer services are the libraries offering?
The libraries are offering curbside book pickup and scanning services through August 21. Borrowing from Haverford and Swarthmore is now available. Log in to your Tripod account to request materials from the other colleges.
Will the libraries be open in the fall?
Canaday and Carpenter libraries will be open for limited use in the fall. The stacks will be closed, but you’ll be able to request books for pickup. Limited seats will be available for short-term study and printing.
I’m having problems accessing library databases from off campus. What’s wrong?
See Off-Campus access for troubleshooting problems with EZ-Proxy, VPN (Pulse Secure), and Xfinity Advanced Security.
Can I make a request to pick up a physical book or DVD?
Library materials are available for curbside pickup.
Where do I return library materials?
Books can be returned to the library book return bin in front of Canaday. The bin is open from Monday – Friday and locked on the weekends. If you need to return a large number of books, please email circulation@brynmawr.edu to arrange a drop-off appointment. The return bin will be closed beginning at 4pm on August 21. Returns will be accepted again when the library reopens.
Are materials being quarantined when returned?
Materials are quarantined for three days after being returned. Please note that this means your items will not be checked in right away. Don’t worry – they’ll be checked in when they get out quarantine and no fees will be assessed due to this delay.
Can I borrow books through Interlibrary Loan or EZ-Borrow?
Interlibrary Loan is currently available for articles, chapters, and books that Bryn Mawr doesn’t own. EZ-Borrow is unavailable until further notice.
Can I access Special Collections?
Special Collections is open between 10:00am and 4:00pm Monday through Friday, and requires an appointment.
To schedule an appointment, email SpecColl@brynmawr.edu or call 610-526-6576. See their website for more information.
More Questions? Ask a Librarian
Services for Faculty
Can I get scans of book chapters or entire books?
Bryn Mawr scanning (digitization of articles and chapters from Bryn Mawr-owned journals and books) and Interlibrary Loan (for articles, chapters, and books Bryn Mawr doesn’t own) are both being processed through the existing interlibrary loan form.
Entire books can’t be scanned due to copyright restrictions. For more information, see Scanning and Interlibrary Loans.
Can I place print books and DVDs on reserve in the fall? How will my students access these materials?
The library will not be placing items on course reserve in the fall, but we will try to obtain e-books and streaming video for your class. Please contact your subject librarian to request materials. We will let you know what we can purchase.
How can I request that the library buy a book, ebook or film?
Please email your subject librarian to request a purchase.
Will I be able to schedule a library instruction class?
Yes, contact your subject librarian. We can design asynchronous online instruction and activities. Online library course guides can also be designed to support courses and assignments. For more information, see our Information Literacy page.
How can I transition to online and blended teaching?
LITS’ Educational and Scholarly Technology team (EAST) will continue to provide ongoing support to faculty on all matters related to online, hybrid and blended teaching.
See our guide to Academic Continuity during COVID-19.
More Questions? Ask a Librarian
Ed Tech Services
Is Educational Technology support still available?
Yes!
Although we are now called the Educational and Scholarly Technology team (EAST), our team continues to provide ongoing support for all matters related to using technology in teaching, learning, and research.
How can EAST help me move my course online or to a hybrid format?
As always, our team offers help with all aspects of digital course design, from researching and integrating tools that best meet students’ learning goals, to supporting the creation of digital content for your courses.
How can I schedule a consultation with EAST?
Remote 45-minute consultations with our team are available by appointment and can be scheduled via our team Calendly page or directly with one of our team members. Upon scheduling, you’ll automatically receive a calendar invite with a Zoom link and instructions, but we’ll ask for a back-up phone number to call in case of tech difficulties.
Where are my old Moodle courses?
While summer courses are still in session, the old Moodle site (containing courses Summer 2020 and earlier) will be available at moodle.brynmawr.edu. On Tuesday, August 18, the old Moodle site will remain accessible, but the URL will change to moodlearchive.brynmawr.edu.
Starting August 18, courses that were currently on poodle.brynmawr.edu will be available at moodle.brynmawr.edu.
What changes will I see in Moodle this fall?
New Moodle features include collapsible topic sections, inline PDF grading, attendance tracking, and Zoom, Perusall, and Piazza integrations. We’ll post announcements about each of these features to the new Moodle site itself and publish a digest of these via the LITS blog, Tech Docs, and other channels. Stay tuned!
Do I need a Zoom account on Bryn Mawr’s license? How can I get one?
You may already have a personal account which you can use to attend Zoom meetings. However, all current faculty, staff and students are eligible for an account through Bryn Mawr’s license. A BMC account gives you the ability to host meetings for up to 300 simultaneous attendees with no time limit. We recommend using the BMC Zoom account for all College business.
Instructions to get an account on Bryn Mawr’s license and for logging into your BMC Zoom account are available here.
Additional Questions?
|Tech Help
|help@brynmawr.edu
|Research questions
|library@brynmawr.edu
|Library account
|circulation@brynmawr.edu