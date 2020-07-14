Remote Learning, Teaching, and Work: Suggested Computer Accessories

This article overviews some basic computer accessories suggestions for students, faculty, and staff in remote work and learning environments.
All prices are from the time of writing and are thus subject to change.
Table of Contents:
Audio-Visual Equipment
Upgrade your audio! Gone are the days of microphone static, faulty earbuds, or having to use your phone as a makeshift webcam.
Webcams:
- Logitech C270 ($40)
- Logitech C615 ($70)
- Logitech C922 ($100)
Logitech C920 HD Pro (out of stock)
Microphones:
- FiFine K669 ($45) or FiFine K669b ($45)
- Blue Snowball ($70)
- Blue Yeti ($130)
Headsets with microphones:
- Logitech H390 ($40)
- Logitech H800 ($100)
- Sennheiser SH350 ($100)
- ANC¹: Logitech Zone Wireless ($230)
- ANC¹: Jabra Evolve 75 ($270) or Sennheiser SDW 5066 ($275)
¹Active Noise Cancelling — reduces outside noise by generating a “silent” sound wave. Can result in a slight feeling of pressure in-ear.
Speakers:
- Basic audio: Logitech Z150 ($20) or Logitech S150 ($15)
- Better sound: Logitech Z207 ($50)
Keyboards, Mice, and Styluses
No more finagling with your old laptop trackpad or faulty keys. Type and click farther away from your computer without the hassle of cords!
Wireless Mouse/Keyboard Combos:
- Mouse combo: Logitech MK540 ($60)
- Built-in track-pad combo: Logitech K400 ($40)
Wireless Mice:
- Comfort, multi-device, and buttons:* Logitech M720 ($50)
- Multi-device and buttons:* Logitech M585 ($40) or SILENT Logitech M590 ($40)
- Budget and mini: SILENT Logitech M330 ($30)
- Budget and full-size: Logitech M310 ($30)
*Functional buttons are primarily front/back thumb buttons.
Wireless Keyboards:
- Recommended portable: Logitech K380 ($40)
- Budget portable: Anker Bluetooth Ultra-Slim ($20)
- Recommended full-size: Logitech K780 ($80)
- Budget full-size: Logitech K360 ($30)
Styluses:
- Budget/mobile: Adonit Mark ($10)
- Basic: Adonit Mini 4 ($20) or Adonit Pro 4 ($30)
- Tablet: Adonit Ink ($45, Microsoft) or Adonit Note ($50, iOS)
Adapters
USB-C to…
- USB-A Female ($16)
- Ethernet ($32)
- HDMI Male ($30)
- VGA Female ($40)
- 2x HDMI Female ($75)
- USB-A, Ethernet, HDMI, and VGA ($75)
Audio-Visual:
- HDMI Male to VGA Female ($20)
- HDMI Male to VGA Male ($45)
Additional Accessories
Monitor:
22″ Displays:
- Height-adjustable stand: Dell 22 Monitor: E2220H ($115)
- Multi-adjustable stand, USB passthrough, HDMI connectivity: Dell 22 Monitor: P2219H ($160)
24″ Displays:
- Height-adjustable stand: Dell 24 Monitor: E2420H ($135)
- Multi-adjustable stand, USB passthrough, HDMI connectivity: Dell UltraSharp 24 Monitor: U2419H ($235, standard on-campus upgrade)
Scanner app:
- iOS: Adobe Scan (free)
- Android: Adobe Scan (free)
Home printer ($50-$150):
Document Camera:
- Ipevo Portable Document Camera ($100-$300)
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor