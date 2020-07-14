Remote Learning, Teaching, and Work: Suggested Computer Accessories

This article overviews some basic computer accessories suggestions for students, faculty, and staff in remote work and learning environments.

All prices are from the time of writing and are thus subject to change.

Table of Contents:

Audio-Visual Equipment

Upgrade your audio! Gone are the days of microphone static, faulty earbuds, or having to use your phone as a makeshift webcam.

Webcams:

Microphones:

Headsets with microphones:

Speakers:

Keyboards, Mice, and Styluses

No more finagling with your old laptop trackpad or faulty keys. Type and click farther away from your computer without the hassle of cords!

Wireless Mouse/Keyboard Combos:

Wireless Mice:

*Functional buttons are primarily front/back thumb buttons.

Wireless Keyboards:

Styluses:

Adapters

USB-C to…

Audio-Visual:

Additional Accessories

Monitor:

22″ Displays:

24″ Displays:

Scanner app:

Home printer ($50-$150):

Document Camera:

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor