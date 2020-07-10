Zooming in Less-Than-Ideal Circumstances

It’s often not possible to Zoom from a quiet place or on a flawless Internet connections.

Internet Bandwidth and Data Limit Issues

Things individuals can do:

If you are on a wifi connection, try moving closer to the wifi router. Plug directly into your router if possible.

Turn off other applications and devices that are using your Internet connection.

If you share an Internet connection with others or have better bandwidth at certain times a day try to schedule video-intensive calls so to maximize bandwidth.

Turn off your video.

Make sure HD video is disabled. In the desktop client go to Settings > Video and make sure Enable HD video is unchecked.

Mute your audio when you’re not talking.

Things hosts and participants can do collectively:

Ask everyone (or even all non-speakers) to turn off video. Reducing video usage is the easiest way to reduce the amount of data transmitted to participants computers.

Keep screen sharing to a minimum and ask others not to share their screens. For a lower-bandwidth alternatives: Send participants the PowerPoints or documents so they can open and view them on their own computers while listening. Use collaborative document-editing tools like Word Online or Google Docs. These use less bandwidth.

Record meetings and share in a way that participants can download to watch without streaming.

Background Noise

Use headphones so you can hear better.

Use a headset with a noise-canceling microphone or a smartphone (which tends to have a noise-canceling microphone).

Go to Audio Settings > Advanced and try turning on Suppress Persistent Background Noise and/or Suppress Intermittent Audio Noise .

and try turning on and/or . Mute your audio when you aren’t talking.

Video Issues