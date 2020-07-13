Remote Learning Tools

Depending on how each of your classes is set up, you may need various tools to navigate remote coursework. If you are unsure if there will be a remote component to your course, please reach out to your professor for more details.

Software

Before you transition to remote work, please check in with your professors to determine required software for your personal computer and if student licenses are available.

You can use your Bryn Mawr College credentials to access software, such as Microsoft Office, Zoom, and Read&Write. You may also be eligible for additional software through COVID-19 licensing – see https://techdocs.blogs.brynmawr.edu/6678 for more information.

We are still working on exploring and implementing the best way to continue granting remote software access through the Fall. Stay tuned for more information on this!

Internet Access

If you are unable to rely on Bryn Mawr’s network connection, your alternate options are:

Sign up for internet service You can find the internet service providers available in your area using https://www.highspeedinternet.com If you plan on participating in video calls, you will want at least 3Mbps upload and download speeds and 10Mbps if you frequently need to upload/download files and/or there will be multiple people connecting your network If you are experiencing slowness, contact your service provider and switch to an Ethernet connection if possible.

Use a mobile hotspot Depending on your cellphone service provider and phone model, you may be able to use your mobile device as a hotspot If you are unable to use your phone as a hotspot, you can contact your service provider to purchase one. Please note that hotspots use mobile data, so you will want to choose your data plan carefully since a Zoom conference call uses between 2GB-2.5GB of data per hour.

Use public wifi Public wifi networks can be found at many local libraries, chain coffee shops, and bookstores; however, a public wireless network is not as secure or reliable as having your own internet access or hotspot. If you need to use a public network, please follow the safety practices outlined you your Information Security training as well as https://us.norton.com/internetsecurity-wifi-the-dos-and-donts-of-using-public-wi-fi.html



Tip: access to eduroam off-campus If you are working remotely from the campus of another eduroam institution, you will be able to connect to the network using your full Bryn Mawr email address and password. For information on where to find eduroam and how to connect, please see https://www.eduroam.org/where/ and https://techdocs.blogs.brynmawr.edu/3513

Hardware

In addition to the computer you brought with you to Bryn Mawr, these additional pieces of hardware can be useful for remote work:

A printer/scanner If you prefer your assignments and readings to be printed or your coursework requires handwritten work, a printer/scanner can be useful. You can find a printer/scanner to fit your needs at https://www.cnet.com/news/best-printer-for-2020/ If you do not print much but do need to scan some documents, you may be able to download a document scanning app on your mobile device or tablet instead of purchasing a printer/scanner. You can find a list of options at https://www.pcmag.com/picks/the-best-mobile-scanning-apps

Tools for video conferencing Headsets with a microphone attachment can be useful for online classes since they minimize the chance of distracting audio feedback compared to if you are using your laptop’s speakers Depending on whether your laptop as a camera and whether you would like to have video conferences, you can get an external web camera. https://www.pcmag.com/products/how-to-buy-the-best-webcam offers information and reviews on a variety of models.



Device Cleaning

LITS highly recommends regular and thorough disinfecting of your devices. For some general cleaning guidelines, see https://www.pcmag.com/how-to/how-to-spring-clean-your-electronics The most important steps are:

Unplugging and completely turning off you’re your devices before cleaning

Being careful not to get moisture in the ports by soaking or directly spraying devices

Using a microfiber cloth and the appropriate type of non-abrasive cleaner

Checking manufacturer websites for more detailed and device/brand specific cleaning guidelines if it’s available

