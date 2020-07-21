Panopto: Quizzing

Panopto enables video Creators to add quiz questions at any point in a video. (Note that quizzes can only be taken by users who are signed in to Panopto through our Bryn Mawr College account. Learn more about getting a Panopto Account).

Adding a quiz in Panopto can be a good way to engage viewers and create check points for assessment throughout video content. Types of quiz questions that Panopto supports include: True/False, Multiple Choice, Multiple Select, and Fill In the Blank.

Additionally, quiz results can be viewed in the video settings, where you can see a results summary by user and download full results as a .csv file.

To learn more about quizzing in Panopto, please see documentation including images and videos, at Panopto’s Support site on How to Add a Quiz to a Video.