Panopto Capture for Screen Recording

Panopto Capture is a completely browser-based screen capture system that allows users to capture audio, video, and entire screens or application windows. Panopto Capture works well on classroom Mac computers in lieu of the Panopto Recorder App (see Recording Your Lecture: In a Classroom).

To create a Panopto Capture video:

Visit Bryn Mawr’s online Panopto platform Open the website and log in with your Bryn Mawr credentials (if you haven’t accessed Panopto previously, see Panopto: Get an Account). Click on the blue Create button and select Panopto Capture–Beta. Panopto Capture will open in a new browser window.

Click on the buttons for audio, video, and screen sharing at the top to change these settings. If recording your screen, you can choose which windows/applications you would like to record. (Note: If you are recording your PowerPoint presentation, in the Share Your Screen menu, select the option to share Your Entire Screen. If there is audio in your PowerPoint, make sure to select Share audio). Before you record, click on the Settings (gear icon) in the lower right-hand corner to change settings such as recording quality information, screen resolution, and HD settings. You can also select whether you would like Capture to count down once you hit the Record button to give you a 5-second warning before you start recording. Once you have configured your settings, press the round red Record button at the bottom center of the screen. If you have chosen this, the recorder will count down from 5 before starting your recording. To stop your recording, press the square red Stop button at the bottom center of the screen. A new page will open as your video gets ready to process. If you would like to redo your recording, you can hit the Redo or Record New buttons that appear at the top right of the page. If you are happy with your video, you can save it for processing. Note that the video saves to your My Folder in Panopto by default. If you would like to change this to a different folder, select the drop down arrow under My Folder and start typing the name of the folder in which you would like to save your video. Once your video is finished processing and in the correct folder, you can control who accesses the video and share it with certain audiences by clicking the video’s Settings and navigating to Share on the left-hand menu.



To see more details on certain steps in this process, including a tutorial video and in-depth images, see Panopto’s documentation on How to Create a Video Using Panopto Capture (Beta).