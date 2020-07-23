How to Find Fall 2020 Courses in Moodle

Some instructors may be making Moodle sites for fall 2020 courses guest-accessible in order to help with virtual shopping, Here’s how to find a course you are not enrolled in.
- Go to poodle.brynmawr.edu. (Fall 2020 courses are on a new Moodle site! The URL for this site will change to moodle.brynmawr.edu on Aug 18 after summer courses are complete.)
- Click on Login, then click the Bryn Mawr or Haverford button and log-in using your college credentials.
- There are two ways to find courses on the new Moodle site:
- Option A: Click on the search icon in the top menu bar and type keywords or the course subject (e.g., ANTH, BIOL, etc).
- Option B: Go to the Course Categories block, click on Academics > 2020-2021 > Fall and click on a course subject (e.g., ANTH, BIOL) to see courses in that area.
- You will be able to see the titles of all courses being taught this semester, but if you click on the titles, you will only be able enter courses that:
- Click on the i (information icon) in the course listing to see the name of the instructor.
If guest access is not enabled for a course you’d like to know more about, please contact the instructor(s). If Moodle lists a course as guest-accessible, but you can’t get in when you click on the title, please email help@brynmawr.edu and tell us the name of the course so we can troubleshoot.