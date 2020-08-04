Multiple Cameras in Zoom

In Zoom, you can add a secondary camera feed using the Screen Share menu. This means you can use a document camera or a DIY solution such as a webcam with a flexible tripod to capture writing on paper; art, music, or lab demos; or anything you are doing at a desk or table.

In a classroom, if there are multiple cameras in a room you can choose one as the primary video feed and one for the secondary feed.

Connect the external camera to your computer. Log into your Zoom meeting, and click the Screen Share button. Click the Advanced tab. Choose Content from 2nd Camera. Click Share. Zoom will automatically place the shared camera in full-screen mode: Press ESC to exit full-screen mode. Click Switch Camera in the top left to switch to your other video. Spotlight/Pin video: the host can Spotlight video from the secondary camera so that it remains the most prominent for all viewers. Participants can Pin the video so it remains most prominent for them.

If Your Camera Is Not Listed As an Option

See Zoom’s article, My Video Camera Isn’t Working, for troubleshooting tips for all devices.