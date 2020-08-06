Moodle Connections to External Platforms

Like most Learning Management Systems (LMS), Moodle supports Learning Technology Interoperability (LTI) standards. LTI enables connections between Moodle and external educational technology platforms such as Zoom or Panopto. When a connection is made, Moodle can send the name and email address of course participants to identify them as permitted to access course-specific resources and/or link them directly to those resources. For example, the Panopto block in each Moodle course automatically creates a course folder in Panopto, assigns “Creator” permissions to teachers and non-editing teachers in the course, and assigns “Viewer” permissions to registered students and auditors. If the educational technology platform generates grades, instructors can optionally feed grade data back into Moodle.

Connections to College-Licensed Platforms

Whenever possible, LITS will connect Moodle to platforms for which the College holds a site-license subscription. Current Bryn Mawr College students, faculty and staff are eligible for accounts on these licenses, and the College vetted the accessibility and data security of these platforms as part of the contracting process. LITS administers these subscriptions and provides in-depth training and tech support to faculty, students and staff.

For more information on how to use these integrations, see:

Scheduling Zoom Meetings with the Moodle Zoom Activity

Using Panopto with Moodle

Connections to Other Platforms

LITS can also create LTI connections to third-party educational technology platforms used for online textbook supplements, homework or quizzing systems that that instructors adopt independently. In these cases, the instructors and students typically need to create their own (free or paid) accounts on the platform, and the instructor creates a “course” on the outside site to house materials and activities the students will engage with. In these cases, the instructors and students are contracting directly with the third-party publisher (through the terms of service they agree to when setting up an account and/or purchasing a subscription), and LITS cannot offer tech support beyond helping with the connection to Moodle.

Instructors do not need to connect third-party platforms to Moodle in order to use them. There are often advantages to connecting Moodle to third-party platform:

Easier for students to access the platform and find course-related materials and activities

Instructors can feed grade information to the Moodle Gradebook if the platform supports this.

However, there are also potential downsides:

An LTI connection forces students to use personally identified accounts in the third-party platform (rather than a pseudonym and/or throwaway email address).

Grade data can usually be passed to Moodle in limited ways and instructors often need more flexibility or prefer to calculate grades outside of Moodle.

Current Connections

LITS has created these connections at faculty request and they are available to all instructors:

Connecting Moodle to a Perusall Course

Connecting Moodle to a Piazza Course

Connecting Moodle to Cengage products

Requesting New Connections

All external platforms collect and store information about student learning. FERPA guidelines related to their use are complex. Instructors should contact the Office of the College Counsel for a review of the terms of service and privacy policies and legal guidance when adopting them.

Please note that the College’s Accessibility Policy for Classroom Instruction applies to any web-based tool that instructors adopt for use in courses. Many publishers provide detailed information about the accessibility of their products on their websites or on request, but some force instructors to test for accessibility themselves. If you need help evaluating the accessibility of a web-based tool, contact help@brynmawr.edu.

If you’d like LITS to connect an online educational tool to Moodle, please contact help@brynmawr.edu. We can only connect tools that support LTI integration and meet College data security and accessibility guidelines.