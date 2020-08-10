Setting up Attendance on Moodle

The Attendance activity is designed for teachers to take attendance during or for class, and for students to be able to view their own attendance record. In addition, the activity can also be set up for students to mark their own attendance.

Teachers can track attendance for each session in their course. To do this, you will first need to set up the total number of sessions for which you will take attendance. This is done through the Attendance activity.

Setting Up the Attendance Activity

On your course page, click Turn editing on Navigate to the section of your course where you want to add the Attendance activity and click + Add an activity or resource.

Choose Attendance and click Add at the bottom of the box. Update the Name for the activity (Optional). The default name is set to Attendance. Moodle will use this name on your course page and in your Gradebook. Use the Grade drop-down menu to set the maximum points the attendance activity will be worth in the Gradebook. Click Save and return to course.

Creating Sessions for an Attendance activity

To add class sessions:

On your course page, click on the Attendance activity you have already created. On the next page, click the Add session tab at the top of the Attendance. By default, the activity will create sessions for all students. If you have defined groups and have chosen to use them in your course’s Attendance activity, then you will have the option to create sessions for a group or all students. You can add a single session or multiple sessions for each Attendance activity. Adding multiple sessions is recommended for classes that meet regularly. To create a single session: Choose Add session .

. Select the Date and Time for the session you wish to add.

and for the session you wish to add. To customize the name of each session, you may add a description (for example “Lab Session 1”). If you leave the description field blank, it will default to “Regular class session.” To add multiple sessions: Follow the steps for adding a single session described above. Select Multiple Sessions. Check the box Repeat the session above as follows. Since most classes do not meet seven days a week, select the checkboxes for days the class meets. Choose how frequent your sessions will be on the Repeat every option. If your class meets every week, as is typical, then you should select a frequency of 1 week, which is the default. If your class meets every other week, then select a frequency of 2 weeks, and so on.

To allow students to record their own attendance, click on the Student Recording option and check the box Allow students to record their own attendance.

To save your sessions, click Add.

Editing existing sessions

Once sessions have been added to an attendance activity you can change meeting dates, times, and descriptions from the Sessions tab.

On your course page, click on your Attendance For each session, there is a set of actions, including Play, Configure and Delete For sessions for which you have already recorded attendance, you will see a green arrow instead of the Play button. Use the Play icon to record attendance for a session. Use the Configure (or gear) icon to update the settings for that particular session. Use the Delete icon to delete a session.

Note: To delete or change the meeting times of multiple sessions at once, select the check box after individual sessions. Then, from the Choose… drop-down menu at the bottom right of the page, choose either Delete or Change duration and click OK.