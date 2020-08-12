Taking Attendance on Moodle

To take attendance on Moodle, teachers will first need to create an attendance activity and to add sessions for each activity. After you have completed this step, attendance can be taken for each session by going into the attendance activity, where a list of all sessions will appear.

To begin taking attendance:

Go to your Attendance activity (may also have a different title depending on what you named this activity earlier) Locate the session for which you wish to take attendance and, to the right of this session, locate the Play button. Click on the Play button to take attendance for that session. Select the attendance status for each student by following the headings on the top row: (P) Present, (L) Late, (E) Excused, (A) Absent.

Alternatively, you can set the same status for all students by clicking on Set status for and choosing All from the dropdown menu.

Enter remarks as appropriate — for example, the reason for an absence if known, or the number of minutes a student was late — and click the OK button to record the information. Click Save Attendance to finish taking attendance for that session.

Self-recording Attendance

It is possible for students to record their own attendance if you configure it in the settings.

When choosing for students to self-record attendance, each session may be assigned a unique password that you can share with students during class time so they can mark themselves as present.

Another way to allow students to record their own attendance is by displaying a QR code containing a URL that students can scan with a mobile device. By scanning the code, students will be taken directly to the page where they record their attendance. There, students will also fill in the password for the session.

When asking students to self-record attendance, instruct students to select the “Present” status, to record their attendance. The remarks section will include the text “Self-recorded.”

Generating Attendance Reports

You can generate attendance reports on sessions you have created within an attendance activity. To do this: