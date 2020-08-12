Creating Checklists on Moodle

The Checklist activity on Moodle allows a teacher to create a checklist, to-do list or task list for students to work through. The teacher can monitor each student’s progress as students tick off each of the items in the list.

Checklists can be helpful for students navigating course content independently or in a self-paced way. They can help teachers keep track of the work students have completed, and can also help students track their own progress within a course.

Features of the Checklist include:

Choosing whether students or teachers can check-off items

Students can add their own notes to their checklist

Dates can be added to items (and exported to the calendar)

Teachers can comment on an individual student’s items

Progress can be exported to the gradebook

Teachers can choose colors for each checklist item

To create a Checklist:

On your Moodle course, Turn Editing On and navigate to the section of the course where you wish to add the checklist. Click on +Add activity or resource. From the list of activities, select Checklist and then click on Add.

Give your checklist a title and a description (optional). Select the settings for your checklist. You may allow students to add their own items and update the checklist, enable comments by teachers, and add checklist due dates to your Moodle calendar. Save your checklist and return to your course’s main page.

Adding Checklist items:

Click on the title of your checklist. A new page will open. Use the first box allows to type in the text for any one item in the checklist. Use the second box to include a URL to which the text will link students (this second box is optional).

To add a date to the checklist item click on Edit Dates and select the desired date. Click Add to finish adding an item Follow the same steps for every item you wish to add to this activity.

Editing item settings:

From your Moodle course page, click on the title of your checklist. Use the menu appearing directly above each item. Here, you can choose the color of the checklist item, access item settings via the gear icon, or delete an item using the delete icon.

Use the tabs near the top of the page (View checklist, View progress, and Edit checklist) to navigate through your checklist.



View checklist will allow you to see how the checklist will be displayed to users

Changes to the checklist will be made when you save each item using the Add button. To exit the checklist editor, simply navigate back to your main page.