Open QuickTime.

Select File > New Screen Recording.

A screen recording menu will appear. On the menu, click on the red circle to begin recording.

Instructions will appear asking you to ‘Click to record the full screen. Drag to record part of the screen. End recording by clicking the stop button in the menu bar.’ If you wish to record all content on your desktop, click the mouse once. If you wish to only record your presentation screen (recommended), click the upper right of the window and drag to select the portion you wish to record. (Anything grayed out will not be recorded). This will allow you to record the presentation but still refer to your slide notes, if needed. Once the recording window is selected, click Start Recording in the center of your screen. Record your presentation. Click through slides as you normally would. To stop recording, go to the top right of the menu bar and click the stop This will open the recording in a new window. Save the recording before closing QuickTime.



Comments Off on Recording a narrated presentation using QuickTime (for Mac users)



