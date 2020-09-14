Library Seat Reservations

Reserving a Seat

BiCo students, faculty and staff may reserve a socially distanced seat in Canaday or Carpenter library. All library seats require reservations.

Reserve a seat at Canaday

Reserve a seat at Carpenter

Use the Go to Date button to choose the date that you want to come to the library. Click Info next to any seat to see a description of the seating type and location. Click on any Available (green) block to select a start time for your booking. Use the drop down menu below to select an end time. Click Submit Times to complete your booking. You’ll receive a confirmation code via email from LibCal. Keep this email! You’ll need the code to check in to your seat when you arrive.

Checking In and Out

When you arrive at the library, go directly to your reserved seat. Scan the QR code next to your space or click the link in your confirmation email to check in. At the end of your time, scan the QR code to check out. Sanitize your space with the wipes provided.

What kinds of seats are available?

Soft chairs

Table seating

Computer seating

How long can I stay?

Most seating can be reserved for up to 3 hours. Computers have 30 or 60 minute time limits. If you do not check in within 30 minutes after the start of your reservation, your booking will be cancelled.

What are the sanitizing and safety protocols?

We require that you wear a mask at all times.

Please limit your movement to bathroom usage or entering and exiting the building.

When your reservation concludes, sanitize your space with the wipes provided.

Questions?

Ask at the library Circulation Desk or contact circulation@brynmawr.edu.