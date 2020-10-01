How to Save a File as a PDF

Many platforms and people will prefer or even require you to submit files as PDFs. This is because the PDF, or Portable Document Format, file format was designed to ensure that fonts and formatting look the same even when viewed on different types of devices.

Most software packages allow you to save or export files as PDFs.

You can also print to PDF from any software that allows printing.

Below are instructions current at the time this article was written. If your application is isn’t listed or you don’t seeing menu options described below, do a web search for the app name and “save as PDF” for the most up-to-date instructions.

Microsoft Office/Office 365 (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Click File Choose Save as PDF Choose where to save the file, edit the filename (optional), and click Save.

Apple iWork (Pages, Numbers, Keynote)

Open the file in the appropriate iWork app. Click the File Choose Export to … Choose PDF. Set export options (defaults are usually fine) and click Enter a filename, choose where to save, and click Export.

Google Suite (Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides)

Open the file in the appropriate Google app. Click the File Choose Download as … Choose PDF. Depending on your browser settings, the PDF will download to your default folder (such as Downloads) folder or show a dialog window prompting you to choose where to save it.

LibreOffice (Writer, Calc, Impress, Draw)

Click on the File Choose Export. Choose Export as PDF.

Print to PDF (Windows)

Click the File Choose Print. Choose Adobe PDF from the list of available printers. Click Print. Enter a filename, choose where you wish to save it, and click Save.

Print to PDF (Mac)