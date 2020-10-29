Two-Step: Methods of Authentication

There are many different ways you can authenticate with Duo, learn about them here and choose which is the best for you.

Before you start, you may want to check out:

Methods Available

Push Notifications (via Duo Mobile)

Best Overall The best balance between security & convenience; simply approve a push notification on your smartphone or tablet.

Generated Codes (via Duo Mobile)

Open the Duo Mobile app to get a code anytime, anywhere — no need for internet access or cell reception.

Call or Text

Receive a code via text or a prompt via phone call. Make sure you have reception!

Duo Token

Great backup option; good for travelers Keep the Token on your keychain for easy two-step verification on the go — anytime, anywhere. Specific to your College account.

USB Security Key¹ ²

Best Security; good for travelers

Functionally the same as a Duo Token, a security key provides the most secure form of two-step verification on all your accounts.

¹ Cannot be your only method of authentication.

² Only works with Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

Methods Comparison

Note: LITS strongly recommends having multiple authentication methods enabled to ensure you always have access to your account.

Push

Notifications Generated

Codes Call or Text Duo

Token USB

Security Key Usable w/o internet? Usable w/o cell reception? Usable w/o phone? Requirements Duo Mobile

iOS/Android Duo Mobile

iOS/Android N/A Purchase Purchase

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor