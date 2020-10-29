Two-Step: Methods of Authentication

There are many different ways you can authenticate with Duo, learn about them here and choose which is the best for you.

Methods Available

Push Notifications (via Duo Mobile)
Best Overall

The best balance between security & convenience; simply approve a push notification on your smartphone or tablet.

Generated Codes (via Duo Mobile)

Open the Duo Mobile app to get a code anytime, anywhere — no need for internet access or cell reception.

Call or Text

Receive a code via text or a prompt via phone call. Make sure you have reception!

Duo Token
Great backup option; good for travelers

Keep the Token on your keychain for easy two-step verification on the go — anytime, anywhere. Specific to your College account.

USB Security Key¹ ²
Best Security; good for travelers

Functionally the same as a Duo Token, a security key provides the most secure form of two-step verification on all your accounts.

¹Cannot be your only method of authentication.
²Only works with Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

 

Methods Comparison

Note: LITS strongly recommends having multiple authentication methods enabled to ensure you always have access to your account.
Push
Notifications		 Generated
Codes		 Call or Text Duo
Token		 USB
Security Key
Usable w/o internet?
Usable w/o cell reception?
Usable w/o phone?
Requirements Duo Mobile
iOS/Android		 Duo Mobile
iOS/Android		 N/A Purchase Purchase

 

