Two-Step: Methods of Authentication

There are many different ways you can authenticate with Duo, learn about them here and choose which is the best for you.
Before you start, you may want to check out:
Methods Available
Push Notifications (via Duo Mobile)
Best Overall
The best balance between security & convenience; simply approve a push notification on your smartphone or tablet.
Generated Codes (via Duo Mobile)
Open the Duo Mobile app to get a code anytime, anywhere — no need for internet access or cell reception.
Call or Text
Receive a code via text or a prompt via phone call. Make sure you have reception!
Duo Token
Great backup option; good for travelers
Keep the Token on your keychain for easy two-step verification on the go — anytime, anywhere. Specific to your College account.
USB Security Key¹ ²
Best Security; good for travelers
Functionally the same as a Duo Token, a security key provides the most secure form of two-step verification on all your accounts.
¹Cannot be your only method of authentication.
²Only works with Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.
Methods Comparison
|Push
Notifications
|Generated
Codes
|Call or Text
|Duo
Token
|USB
Security Key
|Usable w/o internet?
|Usable w/o cell reception?
|Usable w/o phone?
|Requirements
|Duo Mobile
iOS/Android
|Duo Mobile
iOS/Android
|N/A
|Purchase
|Purchase
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor