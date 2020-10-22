Moodle Workshop for Peer Review Set-Up (For Faculty)

The Moodle Workshop has the potential to be extremely beneficial. Any course that relies heavily on peer review may find this activity especially desirable. A good example of where the workshop activity could be useful might include creative writing classes, freshman seminars, and performance reviews. The setup for a Workshop can become complicated, but if you follow the steps outlined below, you will be able to create a powerful peer review tool for your class.

Creating Moodle Workshop

The workshop activity module enables the collection, review, and peer assessment of students’ work. Students can submit any digital content (files), such as word-processed documents or spreadsheets, and can also type text directly into a field using the text editor.

Submissions are assessed using a multi-criteria assessment form defined by the teacher. Students are given the opportunity to assess one or more of their peers’ submissions. Submissions and reviewers may be anonymous if applicable.

Students obtain two grades in a workshop activity – a grade for their submission and a grade for their assessment of their peers’ submissions. Both grades are recorded in the grade book.

To add a Workshop activity to your Moodle course:

Click the settings icon on the right of the screen adjacent to the [User’s] Sandbox Site Click “Turn editing on”, click on “Add an activity or Resource” in the topic box in which you want the Workshop to appear, and then choose “Workshop” from the alphabetical menu. Once you click “Add”, you will be taken to the “Settings” page to choose all of the customizable options for the workshop module. Give the workshop a Title and Description. You also have the option of displaying the description on the main course page. Set up grading for the submissions and the assessments – there are 4 options: Accumulative grading – Comments and a grade are given regarding specified aspects

Comments – Comments are given regarding specified aspects but no grade can be given

Number of errors – Comments and a yes/no assessment are given regarding specified assertions

Rubric – A level assessment is given regarding specified criteria Instructions for submission: This is an optional field but may be useful if you have specific criteria for the submissions (e.g. format, file type, etc.) that you want to convey to students Example Submissions: If you offer example submission, you can choose whether students are required to assess them or if it is optional. If they are required to assess the example submissions, then you can also decide whether they assess them before they submit their own work or afterward, but before peer assessing. Assessment of example submissions are not counted towards the student’s grade. Instructions for Assessment: Also an optional field, but helpful if specific directions need to be given to the students while assessing the other students’ work. This is also where the option of self-assessment is if the students are allowed to assess their own work. If applicable, make sure to click on the check-box next to “Students may assess their own work” to enable this feature. Overall feedback mode: If enabled, a text field is displayed at the bottom of the assessment form. Reviewers can put the overall assessment of the submission there, or provide additional explanation of their assessment. Availability: choose when the dates are for the submissions to be open, as well as the dates for when students assess the work of others. Scroll all the way to the bottom to click “Save and display” to view your new Workshop module

The “Phase box” is an interactive box that you will refer to throughout the peer review process to keep yourself organized and to keep track of students’ progress.

Feel free to click on the question marks for clarification! You can manually switch phases by clicking on the lightbulb icon at the top of each column.

(Note: Moodle will not automatically switch from Setup Phase to Submission phase, but will automatically switch from submission to assessment and assessment to grading evaluation based on deadlines you set for submission and assessment when setting up the Workshop. If you manually switch phases, it will override those deadlines. Students won’t be able to submit even if they are within the deadline if the submission phase is not activated.)

Once the Workshop is created, you will need to allocate submissions to your students. There are three ways to do this:

Manual Allocation

Here, a teacher can manually choose which students review whose work. A student can review work even if they have not submitted anything themselves.

Random Allocation

The teacher is given 5 settings that determine how the random allocation will work.

Number of reviews: Here the teacher picks between 0 and 30 reviews for either each submission or per reviewer. That is the teacher may choose to either set the number of reviews each submission must have or the number of reviews each student has to carry out

Prevent Reviews: If the teacher wishes for students of the same group to never review each other’s work, as most likely it is their work too in a group submission, then they can check this box and moodle will ensure that they are only allocated other students out of their group’s work to access

Remove current allocations: Checking this box means that any manual allocations that have been set in the Manual Allocation menu will be removed

Can access with no submission: Having this box checked allows students to assess other students’ work without having already submitted their own work.

Add self-assessments: These options when checked make sure that as well as assessing other students’ work they must also assess their own. This is a good option to teach students how to be objective towards their own work.

Scheduled Allocation

If you set the workshop to automatically switch to the Assessment phase once the deadline for submissions is over, then enabling Scheduled allocation means that Moodle will automatically allocate (randomly) the submissions to be assessed. As with manual random allocation, you can specify the number of reviews, whether or not students need to have submitted something in order to be able to assess, and so on.