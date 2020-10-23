Screencasting with an iPad and Zoom

Zoom allows the same individual to connect to a meeting using multiple devices, so long as they are of different types (for example, from a computer and a iPad, but not two computers). Because of this, Zoom offers a workaround for mirroring an iPad screen to a podium computer in a classroom and capturing a screencast while lecturing. This workaround may work better for lecture capture in classrooms than Panopto in cases where you need to capture writing on screen, even if you remote participants will not be joining.

Setting up Your iPad

Download and install the Zoom app from the App Store.

If you only need to annotate a blank screen, you can use the whiteboard feature in Zoom and no further set-up is needed.

If you need to annotate slides, documents or demo an iPad app:

Install and open any app(s) you will use. (Notability is a popular tool for annotating slides or documents saved as PDFs, and works well when screencasting. If your favorite app does not work, it is worth a try.) Launch the Zoom app and click Start a new meeting, Click Share content in the meeting toolbar and choose Screen. Your iPad screen will probably say Screen Recording, list Photos as the app that will be used; touch the app section for a drop-down menu of alternatives and select Zoom. The onscreen text will change to Screen Broadcast; you can click Start Broadcast to begin.

Note: Once you set the Zoom app as your Screen Broadcast app in step 5, it should be the default when you click Share Content > Screen in Zoom meetings.

Screencasting an iPad During a Zoom Meeting

If you will be annotating slides or documents, open them in the iPad app(s) you’re using. Start the Zoom meeting on the podium computer. If you are recording the meeting, start the recording. Launch the Zoom app on your iPad and join the meeting. Choose Join without audio (to prevent feedback from having two mics on). Click Share content button in the iOS Zoom app, and choose either: Whiteboard to display/record annotations on a blank screen

to display/record annotations on a blank screen Screen, Start broadcasting to show/record annotations in a different app. Zoom will count down and then start the broadcasting, switch to the app your are using to annotated as you would normally and the broadcast will continue even though you no longer see the Zoom app.

Zoom should automatically keep the shared screen prominent and capture it in the recording. If other people are speaking in the Zoom meeting, you can “pin” the screen share window in the Zoom app on the podium computer to prevent the focus from shifting to the speaker.

If you are recording the Zoom meeting to the cloud it will automatically be saved to your My Folder > Meeting Recordings folder in Panopto.