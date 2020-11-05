Increasing Caption and Chat Font Size in Zoom

If you are have difficulty viewing the chat messages or captions when using Zoom on a computer, you can increase the font size:
- Open the Zoom app on your computer
- Click on your profile picture or initials and choose Settings from the drop-down menu.
- Click Accessibility in the left sidebar.
- Adjust the size of Closed Captions by dragging the slider bar.
- Adjust the Chat Display Size by entering a percentage. During a meeting you can also adjust the Chat font size by pressing Ctrl+ and Ctrl- (PC) or Command+ and Command- (Mac) on your keyboard.
These options aren’t available in the Zoom mobile app, but you can use your device’s font and accessibility settings to control the size instead.
