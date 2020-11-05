Bulk Edit Course Activity Dates in Moodle

The Moodle Dates Report enables you to adjust availability dates, due dates or activity completion dates that have been set for resources and activities in a course on a single page. This can be very helpful if you are reusing activities and resources from a previous semester in a new course.

To access the Dates Report:

  1. Click the gear icon and choose More … to open the Course administration
  2. Click the Reports
  3. Click Dates.

The Dates report lists all of course items that have date settings of some kind enabled.

  • It is divided into sections, with a “Course” section containing the course start and end dates, followed by each section in your course.
  • Expand a section to change the dates of all activities and resources in that section.
  • Click Expand all in the upper right to open all sections.
  • You can use Activity type menu in the top left filter for a particular kind of activity, such as Forums.

Adjust dates as needed, clicking Save Changes as you go.

