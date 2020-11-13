Making an Assignment as Extra Credit on Moodle

Moodle Gradebook allows you to mark individual assignments as extra credit, as well as create a grading category in which all grading items are worth extra credit. This tech doc shows how to set up each of these options.

Marking a Grade Item as Extra Credit

The easiest way to do this is to modify the grade item directly by marking the extra credit checkbox. However, the way to do this varies depending on whether you want a) to create an extra credit assignment that students will complete as a Moodle activity or b) you want to create a new extra credit assignment directly in your gradebook without tying it to a Moodle activity.

a) If the extra credit grade item IS TIED to a Moodle activity:



On your Moodle course, Turn Editing On. To begin, you will need to create the activity on your Moodle course by going to +Add an activity or resource and completing all the steps to save your new activity. Go to Grades > Grader report > Setup > Gradebook Setup.

Search for the grade item for which you wish to give extra credit. On the gear icon toward the right of the item, click Edit Settings. On the new page that appears, scroll to the bottom of the page and check the Extra Credit box. Save your new settings.

b) If the extra credit grade item IS NOT tied to a Moodle activity:

On your Moodle course, Turn Editing On. Go to Grades > Grader report > Setup > Gradebook Setup.



Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the page and select Add Grade Item.

On the new page that appears, adjust all the settings for the grade item you want to create, including giving the item a name, maximum and minimum grade (without counting extra credit points), etc. Then, scroll to the bottom of the page and check the Extra Credit box.

Save your new settings.

Creating an Extra Credit Category

It is also possible to create extra credit grade items within a category of their own. This option is useful if you have more than one extra credit item and wish to group them together. If you choose to create an extra credit category, your extra credit grade items will be in a category of their own. In this case, the category should be marked as extra credit but the individual grade items SHOULD NOT.

To create an extra credit category: