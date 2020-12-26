Introduction to Grav

A content management system (CMS) is a software that allows you to create and manage digital content on your website. It has many advantages, including improved site maintenance and added security for your website, and your website can perform better in search engine results. As a Bryn Mawr College community member, you have access to a free, self-hosted, and open-source CMS called Grav under the MIT Licence through Domain of One’s Own.

Set Up Your Grav Application

Sign in to Domain of One’s Own ( digital.brynmawr.edu ) with your Bryn Mawr College credentials.

Upon signing in to Domain of One’s Own, you should see an Applications section that looks like the following – Please note that the icons may be arranged differently within the Applications section on your screen.

Click on Grav . On your screen, you should see the following –

Click the “install this application” button, on the right side of the screen, which looks like the following –

Begin filling out the form to set up the “instance” of your Grav application. In the Settings section, d on’t forget to change the admin username and password to something you will remember. When you are done, click the Install button at the lower right of the page, which looks like the following –

You will be redirected to the My Applications tab, where you can see the Grav installation taking place. It should take a moment for the installation to occur. When it is done, you should see the following next to an image of the homepage of your domain. Please note that Grav1 is the name I have given my Grav application as an example, and whatever name you have given your digital.brynmawr.edu domain will appear where the blurs are. You may have also decided to use a different domain entirely, and in that case, that domain will appear instead of the blurs and digital.brynmawr.edu.

To use Grav , click on the admin link, which should be the second link. In a new tab, you should see the following – Please note that the domain you have created this Grav application for will appear where the blur is. Your login information is what you created when made this “instance” of your Grav application.