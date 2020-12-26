Introduction to Grav

A content management system (CMS) is a software that allows you to create and manage digital content on your website. It has many advantages, including improved site maintenance and added security for your website, and your website can perform better in search engine results. As a Bryn Mawr College community member, you have access to a free, self-hosted, and open-source CMS called Grav under the MIT Licence through Domain of One’s Own.
Set Up Your Grav Application
- Sign in to Domain of One’s Own (digital.brynmawr.edu) with your Bryn Mawr College credentials.
- Upon signing in to Domain of One’s Own, you should see an Applications section that looks like the following – Please note that the icons may be arranged differently within the Applications section on your screen.
- Click on Grav. On your screen, you should see the following –
- Click the “install this application” button, on the right side of the screen, which looks like the following –
- Begin filling out the form to set up the “instance” of your Grav application. In the Settings section, don’t forget to change the admin username and password to something you will remember. When you are done, click the Install button at the lower right of the page, which looks like the following –
- You will be redirected to the My Applications tab, where you can see the Grav installation taking place. It should take a moment for the installation to occur. When it is done, you should see the following next to an image of the homepage of your domain. Please note that Grav1 is the name I have given my Grav application as an example, and whatever name you have given your digital.brynmawr.edu domain will appear where the blurs are. You may have also decided to use a different domain entirely, and in that case, that domain will appear instead of the blurs and digital.brynmawr.edu.
- To use Grav, click on the admin link, which should be the second link. In a new tab, you should see the following – Please note that the domain you have created this Grav application for will appear where the blur is. Your login information is what you created when made this “instance” of your Grav application.
- Upon logging in, you should see your dashboard, which looks similar to the following – Please note that the numbers under Maintenance, in the left side panel, and the purple box, as well as the Notifications and News Feed sections, may be different.
Navigating Your Grav Dashboard
- At the top right, you’ll see two buttons for checking for clearing the cache and checking for updates in your Grav application.
- Clicking the main Clear Cache wipes out all of the cache, including any and all cache of assets and images. Alternatively, you can choose whether you want to clear a specific cache, you can click on the arrow on the right side of the button and get the following menu – This will allow you to clear the cache of say, assets, without disrupting the cache of everything else.
- In order to make sure that your Grav application is up to date with the latest features and security, and to look at when your most recent backup was, take a look at the green Maintenance section (highlighted below).
- Within the Maintenance section, the ring on the left will show you how updated your application is. Please note that your application may be 44 % updated, as in the example abovee, or it may be different.
- The ring on the right will tell you when your most recent backup was. Before you back up your application for the first time, you will see “∞ days” as the last backup.
- The blue statistics section, always to the right of the Maintenance section, will be an empty bar graph upon logging in for the first time
- As your website gets traffic, it will be broken down into the number of visitors the frontend of your website gets within the past day, week, and 30 days. The bar graph will show the traffic coming into your site for the past week, separated by the days of the week. Here’s an example from GRAV’s documentation (Section 5. Administration, Dashboard) –
- Below the Maintenance section, you can see recent Notifications.
- Next to the Notifications section, you can see the News Feed section, where you can get recent updates that can help you enhance your Grav application
- To reference your latest page updates, you can look at what is listed in the Latest Page Updates section.
Backing Up Your Grav Application
- Navigate to the Maintenance section of your Dashboard and click on the Backup Now button. Please note that if your Grav application is not 100 % updated, the Update button will be to the right of the Backup Now button in the maintenance section.
- By clicking on the down arrow next to Backup Now, you can see the following options –
- If you would like to customize the settings for how your Grav application is backed up, you may click on Backups Manager. Otherwise, you can click on Default Site Backup to back up your Grav application now.
Navigating Your Backup Manager
Adding, Editing, and Managing Pages
- Adding a New Page
- On the side panel, navigate to the Pages tab.
- On the top right click the add button to add a new page
- Enter the page title as you’d like it to appear on the front-end in the Page Title section of the form.
- If you’d like the page to be accessed from a given page, select that page title in the Parent page drop-down menu as below, otherwise select /(root)
- Choose a page template from the Page Template drop-down menu as below-
- Editing Existing Page
- Select the eye icon to the right of the editing toolbar highlighted above to preview the page.
Navigating the Plugins Page of Your Grav Application
- On the side panel, you can see one tab for Plugins.
- The two numbers to the right of Plugins have the following significance –
Updating Plugins
- To update a plugin, click on one of the “Update available!” buttons. Please note that the Admin Panel plugin will be updated here as an example. You may update your plugins in whichever order you prefer.
- Upon clicking on the “Update available!” button for the corresponding plugin you want to update, you should see something like this at the top of the page. Please note that the keywords, the description, the Readme link, and the sections on the page may be different and depends on which plugin you are updating.
- As you navigate to the different sections, update the settings to your preferences.
- Changes are not saved automatically. When you are done, click on Save in the upper right corner.
- Click the Update Plugin button to complete the update and select continue when the update page pops up
Reporting an Issue on GitHub
- If you don’t have one already, create a GitHub account on github.com. If you need help creating a GitHub account, please follow the steps here.
- Upon logging in, navigate to the issues page of Grav’s grav-plugin-admin repository to report an issue. (Note that Grav’s GitHub page is under the handle/name @getgrav.) You can click here to go directly to the issues page, where you should see the following at the top of the page – Please note that all of the numbers in this picture may be different when you open up the page.
- To open a new issue, click on the “New issue” button. Remember to check and see if there already is an open issue with the same/similar issue you had in mind and to check out the contributing guidelines before opening a new issue.
Updating Your Grav Application
- To update your Grav application, you can navigate to your Dashboard and click on the Update button.
- Upon clicking the Update button, you should see something like the following – Please note that version numbers may be different.
- Click on the Continue button.
- When you are done, you will get a message in a purple box (upper right corner of the screen) saying that the packages have been successfully installed.
For any questions and/or additional help with using Grav, you can contact a Digital Scholarship staff member at digitalscholarship@brynmawr.edu, visit the Grav official documentation at learn.getgrav.org, visit the Grav forum at getgrav.org/forum, or look at a few videos provided on this YouTube playlist – tinyurl.com/gravcmsplaylist.