Sharing Files and Folders in OneDrive

All folders and sub-folders in OneDrive inherit the permissions of their parent folder. The share settings of individual items within the folder cannot be edited to differ from the folder. The guide below will help ensure that you are only sharing the materials you intend to share and securely deleting them if they need to be deleted.

Uploading and Sharing in OneDrive

Confirm that the files you intend to share adhere to our Data Handling Policy Upload your files and determine what you would like to share When sharing multiple files with the same people, it is best to group them in a folder Determine the type of permission you’d like to grant with your collaborators and then share your files and/or folders

Revoking Permissions and Deleting Shared Files in OneDrive

It is crucial to revoke sharing permissions before deleting a file or folder in OneDrive so that deleted files and folders do not end you in your collaborators’ recycle bins where they would be able to restore the files.

To revoke permissions and/or delete only specific files within a shared folder:

move the file out of the shared folder since all files within that folder will automatically inherit the sharing permissions of the folder. Revoke sharing permissions Once the permissions have been revoked, you can delete your file(s) and folder(s) If you have accidentally deleted a file you can restore it from the recycling bin

To revoke permissions and/or delete a whole shared folder: