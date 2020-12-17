Exporting Files and Coursework from Moodle

LITS strongly recommends that students and instructors export copies of course files that they wish to keep long-term and archive them outside of Moodle. We suggest this for a few reasons. First, although our Moodle policies guarantee that courses will remain available to individuals with a Teacher role on Moodle’s servers for at least two years, Teachers may need and can choose to hide courses from everyone else after a semester ends. Second, Moodle is not designed for long-term file storage; using a bibliographic tool like Zotero or file storage (OneDrive, network drive, hard drive) instead generally makes it easier to manage, find and re-use your files in the future. Finally, all faculty, students and staff lose access to college-provided platforms like Moodle when they graduate or leave the College; routinely archiving course files outside of Moodle can make it easier to take them with you when that time comes.

If you already have copies of files that you have uploaded into Moodle or downloaded while completing coursework, you don’t need to download these again. Simply move them to your preferred location for long-term storage.

Please note that downloading, use, and storage of Moodle content is subject to the College’s Acceptable Use, Copyright Policy, and Data Handling policies. If you have any questions about this policies or how they apply, please email help@brynmawr.edu.

We have added two new features to Moodle to facilitate end-of-semester archiving: Download Center for course files and Export to Portfolio, for assignment submissions and chat, forum and glossary posts.

Download Center

Click the Download Center link in the left sidebar of the course to view all visible course files and folders on a single page, where you can download them in a single, zipped folder. (Hidden files and links to files stored outside of Moodle will not show up in the list.)

If you only need a back-up of the files, store this zipped folder “as is” on a hard drive, a network drive or cloud-storage platfom (e.g., OneDrive).

If you need to access and reuse the files, unzip the folder and upload the files to a bibliographic tool like Zotero (which allows you to enter and search by bibliographic data or notes) or to a hard drive, network drive or cloud storage platform.

Export to Portfolio

Use the Export to Portfolio links at the bottom of Assignment Submission pages and Chat, Forum or Glossary posts to save copies of those items outside of Moodle, as shown below.