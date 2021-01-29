Panopto: Using the Panopto Quiz Activity to Connect Panopto Quizzes to the Moodle Gradebook

With a new activity in Moodle called Panopto Quiz, you can now connect in-video quizzes you’ve created in Panopto to report grades to the Moodle gradebook. To do this, you’ll need to have already created the quiz in the Panopto video and make sure the finished video is connected to your course in Moodle. You can learn more about creating quizzes in Panopto videos and how to share Panopto recordings through Moodle through our Panopto Tech Docs.

Once you have done the above, you can use the following steps to insert the Panopto Quiz activity into a Moodle course:

Navigate to the course in which you’d like to integrate a Panopto quiz, and click the Turn Editing On button at the top right of your Moodle course. Click on “Add an Activity or Resource.” From the options, choose “Panopto Quiz” (icon looks like a light green puzzle piece).

Click “Select Content” and you will be able to choose the video with a quiz inserted that you have already prepared within Panopto. Once you’ve selected your video, the Activity name will pre-populate with your video’s title. You can edit this title if you’d like.

Under “Privacy,” make sure all three boxes are checked off: “Share launcher’s name with the tool,” “Share launcher’s email with the tool,” and “Accept grades from the tool.” This will ensure that student data feeds from Panopto to Moodle to report grades in the Moodle gradebook. Under “Grade,” you can set a point value for the quiz grade and choose a Grade category. You can also control other settings as you usually would with a grade item, such as “Restrict access” and “Activity completion” if you’d like.

Once you have the settings you would like, hit the “Save and Display” button at the bottom of the screen. You will be taken out to the activity where you can view the video and complete the quiz(zes) that you have inserted throughout the video. Once students watch the video and complete the quiz, you can view their grade in the gradebook by clicking on the Grades tab on the left-hand side of the Moodle navigation bar. You will see an entry for the Panopto Quiz activity and a grade for students who have completed the in-video quiz.



Please also see Panopto’s support documentation on How to Insert Panopto Video Links and Quizzes in Moodle. If you have difficulty getting the Panopto Quiz activity to work or have further questions about this new feature, please contact the Help Desk at help@brynmawr.edu, and we’ll be happy to answer questions.