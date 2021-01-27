Schedule Meetings in the Zoom Web Portal or App

This article explains how to set up a Zoom meeting from within the Zoom web interface or the Zoom desktop or mobile app.

For alternative ways to set up Zoom meetings:

Prefer video? Watch Zoom’s How to Schedule a Meeting tutorial.

Set Up a Scheduled Meeting

View/Manage a Scheduled Meeting

All of your Zoom meetings (including any scheduled through the Outlook/Office365 Plug-In and a Zoom activity in Moodle) will show up on your Zoom Meetings page.

To open the Meetings page:

Log into Zoom by going to https://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us or opening your Zoom desktop or mobile app and choosing Sign in with SSO. Click Meetings in the left sidebar (web portal) or top menu bar (apps).

Click on any Meeting to view information about it; if you created the meeting, you will see buttons to:

Start the meeting.

the meeting. Edit the time, date, recurrence or other meeting settings.

the time, date, recurrence or other meeting settings. Delete the meeting (if a series, Zoom will clarify whether you wish to delete this occurrence or all).

Note: In the web portal, scroll beneath the summary of meeting details to see these options.

There are three meeting management options that you can only access by logging into the Zoom web portal:

Save as Template : Use this meeting’s settings to setup subsequent meetings.

: Use this meeting’s settings to setup subsequent meetings. Poll : Create questions for in-meeting polls

: Create questions for in-meeting polls Live Streaming: Configure a connection to a live streaming platform. Typically used to enable people who are not logged in to view and listen to the meeting but not participate; may be needed for certain captioning services.

Invite People to a Scheduled Meeting

To invite people to your meeting, send them the information they will need to join:

Log into Zoom by going to https://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us or opening your Zoom desktop or mobile app and choosing Sign in with SSO. Click Meetings in the left sidebar (web portal) or top menu bar (apps). Click on the meeting to which you want to invite people. Click Copy invitation (next to the meeting invite link in the web portal) to copy the meeting link and information participants need to phone in (if application) to your clipboard. Paste the invitation into an email and send it to the people you wish to invite to the meeting.

Notes: