FontAwesome for WordPress allows you to insert FontAwsome icons into your page or post either by using shortcode or HTML.
Choose the icon you want from the FontAwesome icon gallery . All free icons are supported. Please note that pro icons are not supported at this time.
Shortcode Examples:
You can insert the cog icon by using the shortcode below.
[icon name="cog"]
You can use prefixes to display icons with different styles like below.
|[icon name="check-square" prefix="fas"]
|[icon name="check-square" prefix="far"]
|[icon name="clock" prefix="fas"]
|[icon name="clock" prefix="far"]
If no prefix is specified, FontAwesome will default to prefix=”fas”. Some icons only have one style such as the cat icon.
Adding FontAwesome icons can provide helpful visual indicators in your documentaion. For more information, visit the plugin homepage .