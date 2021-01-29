Breakout Rooms in Zoom

Zoom “breakout rooms” allow you to split a meeting into smaller groups:

The host or a co-host sets up the breakout rooms and clicks Open All Rooms .

. When participants join the breakout rooms, they can talk and chat with others in that room and share video and screens if allowed to in the main meeting. The host and co-hosts can remain in the main session or visit breakout rooms.

The host or a co-host clicks Close All Rooms to return everyone to the main meeting.

Set Up the Breakout Rooms

The host or a co-host can start and must finish setting up breakout rooms after the meeting starts and participants have joined. This does not necessarily disrupt the meeting; participants cannot see or join breakout rooms until Open All Rooms is clicked.

Pre-Assignments (Optional)

If you plan to assign people to breakout groups and you know who will be attending, you can pre-assign rooms in advance, when scheduling the meetings. Pre-assigned participants will appear in the correct breakout rooms when the host or a co-host clicks on Breakout Rooms during the meeting, if they are logged into the Zoom accounts associated with their pre-registration. The host or a co-host will still need to manually assign people who joined without logging in, used a different Zoom account or didn’t have a pre-assignment. Pre-assignments will apply to all instances of a recurring meeting.

The meeting scheduler must make pre-assignments and can only do this in the Zoom web portal:

Go to http://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us, choose Sign in with SSO, and log in with your Bryn Mawr username and password. Click Schedule a New Meeting OR click the Meetings tab, find your meeting and click Edit to open the Meeting Settings page. Under Meeting Options, check Breakout Room pre-assign, then click Edit. If ALL participants have Bryn Mawr Zoom accounts, you can use the Breakout Room Assignment interface: Click on the + by Rooms to add rooms (you can only rename them during the meeting). Search for a participant and click Add to place them in a room. Click Save. If you can’t find someone, they may not have a BMC Zoom account; you can use the Import CSV option to pre-register them or assign them after the meeting starts. Use the Import CSV option if some participants don’t have BMC accounts (for example, those from Haverford or Swarthmore, which have their own institutional Zoom licenses): Open a spreadsheet program (such as Excel) and list the email addresses of your participants* and the name of the room they should be in, as shown in this template. Save it as a .csv file. Click Import CSV to use this template to create your rooms. Click Save.

Note: For best results, ask participants for the e-mail address associated with their Zoom accounts (if they have one) and recommend they log into Zoom before joining the meeting. Don’t worry if some don’t have Zoom accounts or forget to log in, however; a host or the co-host will need to manually add them to a breakout room during the meeting, but they can still participate fully.

During the Meeting

Once the meeting has started and participants have joined (or started joining) the host or a co-host needs to:

Click Breakout Rooms. If you haven’t made pre-assignments: Select the number of rooms you want and how to assign participants to them: Automatically : Zoom splits participants randomly and evenly across rooms.

: Zoom splits participants randomly and evenly across rooms. Manually : You assign participants to specific rooms.

: You assign participants to specific rooms. Let participants choose room Click Create Breakout Rooms. The Breakout Rooms window lists available rooms and — if you chose automatic assignments or made pre-assignments — the participants assigned to them. In this list you can: Hover over a Room’s name to Rename or Delete

or Add participants who don’t have assignments by clicking Assign (empty rooms) or the number of participants and checking the box next to their names.

(empty rooms) or the and checking the box next to their names. Reassign participants, by hovering over a name and clicking Move to specify where to place them or Exchange to specify whom to swap places with. Click the Add a Room and Delete Room buttons to change the number of rooms available. Click Recreate to start over or reset to pre-assignments, if applicable. Click Options to adjust breakout room settings: Allow participants to choose room . Check if you want participants to be able to choose their own breakout rooms.

. Check if you want participants to be able to choose their own breakout rooms. Allow participants to return to the main session at any time: Uncheck to prevent participants from returning to the main meeting if they exit a breakout room before you have closed them.

Uncheck to prevent participants from returning to the main meeting if they exit a breakout room before you have closed them. Automatically move all assigned participants into breakout rooms: Check to send participants who already have room assignments to their breakout rooms automatically when you click Open All Rooms .

Check to send participants who already have room assignments to their breakout rooms automatically when you click . Auto close breakout rooms after () minutes: Check to automatically close the breakout rooms after the specified time elapses. (If you check “Notify me …” the host and co-host will get an alert before this happens.)

Check to automatically close the breakout rooms after the specified time elapses. (If you check “Notify me …” the host and co-host will get an alert before this happens.) Countdown after closing breakout rooms: Give participants a grace period to wrap up breakout conversations. Click Close All Rooms to display and start the timer; when it reaches zero, participants who are still in their breakout rooms will be sent back to the main meeting.

Start, Manage, and Close Breakout Rooms

Each breakout room will be a mini-clone of the main Zoom meeting.

In general, participants will have the same permissions in the breakout rooms as they do in the main meeting; however, participants will always be able to chat and mute/unmute themselves while in the breakout rooms.

If you want to enable or disable screen sharing or participant video for the breakout rooms but not for the main meeting, click Security and do this just before you open the breakout rooms.

and do this just before you open the breakout rooms. Cloud recordings capture only the main meeting room. If you need to record breakout rooms, enable local recording and ask someone in each breakout room to record it locally.

If you need to share documents with participants, post in the main meeting and ask participants to download them before opening the breakout rooms or ensure someone (participant or co-host) assigned to each breakout room has the documents and can post them to or share screens after rooms have been opened.

As soon as the host or a co-host clicks Open All Rooms:

Participants with a room assignment will be invited to Join that room (or be sent there automatically if that option was enabled).

that room (or be sent there automatically if that option was enabled). Participants without a room assignment will remain in the main meeting space. (The host/a co-host can assign them to rooms even after the rooms are open.)

If you’ve allowed participants to choose rooms, they can now click Breakout Rooms to view the list of rooms and click Join to enter one. (If not, they may be using an older version of Zoom that lacks this option; a host or co-host will need to assign them to a room instead.)

While breakout rooms are in session:

The host or a co-host can continue to make room assignments.

The host and co-hosts can click Join next to the room name to enter a breakout room and Leave to exit it.

next to the room name to enter a breakout room and to exit it. The Zoom chat windows will be breakout-room specific: Participants (including hosts and co-hosts) who are in a breakout room will only be able to chat with others in that room. Participants (including hosts and co-hosts) who are not in a breakout room will only be able to chat with others in the main meeting area.

The host or a co-host can click Broadcast Message in the Breakout Room window to message to all groups. However, they will need to Join a breakout room to communicate only with that room.

in the Breakout Room window to message to all groups. However, they will need to a breakout room to communicate only with that room. Participants in breakout rooms can click the ? (Ask for Help) button in their meeting control bar to request that the host join their breakout group. (Only the host will see Ask for Help)

Click Close All Rooms in the Breakout Rooms window to end the breakout sessions.