Calendly for Scheduling Appointments

Table of Contents:

What is Calendly?

Calendly is an online calendar system that integrates with your personal calendar and other web conferencing tools to allow people to schedule appointment times with you on days/times that you set as available.

Although LITS does not have a site-wide license for Calendly, many on campus use it individually (free) or in teams (paid). If you would like to purchase a paid option (see below for pricing), you can do so with departmental funds.

Account Types & Setup

Creating an account (Click me!)

Navigate to Calendly’s home page Enter your email address and click Sign Up

Note: If you enter your College email address, you can then choose to Log in with Office 365, which will allow you to use your College email and password instead of creating a separate set of credentials.



Basic/Free

A Basic account in Calendly is free and enables one calendar connection for one user/email address. If you do not need more than one account to access your Calendly, then we recommend using this free option, as it includes many of Calendly’s main features, such as:

Calendar integration

(supports O365, Oulook, iCloud, and Google Calendar)

One event type

(i.e. 30-minute meeting or 60-minute meeting)

Personalized Calendly link

(i.e. calendly.com/yourname)

Zoom and Teams integration

Paid/Premium/Pro

There are paid options if you need more than one person and one calendar to be set up for a department or a team:

Premium ($8/user/month): 2 calendars/users

($8/user/month): 2 calendars/users Pro ($12/user/month): 6 calendars/users

The two paid options offer features such as unlimited event types (i.e. 30-minute meetings and 60-minute meetings), group events, and pooled availability of team members.

Read more about about account types on Calendly’s pricing page and Calendly for teams.

Integrations and Settings

Once you create your Calendly account, you can integrate it with your Outlook calendar to automatically sync your availability.

Note: You can also establish available Calendly times independent of your Outlook calendar (i.e. 12-2pm M/F), and Calendly will recognize these in addition to syncing with Outlook.

Linking your Outlook calendar (Click me!)

Click on the Integrations tab in the top menu bar. Scroll to the bottom and click Calendar Connections. Click Connect next to the Office 365 Calendar option.

Linking your Zoom account (Click me!)

Click on the Integrations tab in the top menu bar. Click the icon for Zoom.

To authorize the connection, click the Connect Zoom button. Once you’ve done that, Zoom will appear as a location option in the event type that you create.

Creating an Event & Setting Availability (Click me!)

Once you have integrated your calendar and Zoom, if you would like, you can create an event type (i.e. 60-minute office hours) for others to schedule with you.

On your Calendly home page, click the blue Create button, choose Event Type, and then fill in the details of your event. 2. In the Location field, you can choose how you would like to contact people. For example, you can have them leave a phone number or choose Zoom as your main mode of communication.

You can edit this later if you decide to switch the mode of communication. 3. Once you have edited the meeting details, you can then select “When can people book this event?” to set your availability times to accept meetings, which will also connect to availability from your Outlook calendar, if you chose to connect that. 4. The last part of setting up your event type is configuring certain options, such as adding questions you’d like to ask invitees, personalizing the notification emails invitees receive, and configuring your invitation confirmation.

Questions?

Check out Calendly’s Help Center for tutorials and common questions! If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor