Library due dates for Spring 2021

For the Spring 2021 semester, the Libraries will continue to assign simplified due dates as follows:
- TriCo Library books borrowed by students will be due May 22, 2021. TriCo Library books borrowed in the fall may be renewed until May 22, 2021.
- TriCo book due dates for faculty will not change.
- DVDs and multimedia equipment will check out for 2 weeks, with no renewals.
- Laptops will check out based on need, as determined in consultation with Help Desk staff.
- InterLibrary Loan materials will continue to circulate with due dates determined by the lending institution.
- Recalls will be turned off, but patrons may be contacted by library staff if an item is needed back temporarily to scan a passage for another patron or for online course reading.
There will continue to be no daily or hourly overdue fines for any materials; however, if an item is so overdue that the library assumes it is lost, patrons will be charged replacement fees. Replacement fees are waived upon return of a lost item.
Returned items will be quarantined for three days before being checked in from patrons’ accounts.