Library due dates for Spring 2021

For the Spring 2021 semester, the Libraries will continue to assign simplified due dates as follows:

TriCo Library books borrowed by students will be due May 22, 2021. TriCo Library books borrowed in the fall may be renewed until May 22, 2021.

TriCo book due dates for faculty will not change.

DVDs and multimedia equipment will check out for 2 weeks, with no renewals.

Laptops will check out based on need, as determined in consultation with Help Desk staff.

InterLibrary Loan materials will continue to circulate with due dates determined by the lending institution.

Recalls will be turned off, but patrons may be contacted by library staff if an item is needed back temporarily to scan a passage for another patron or for online course reading.

There will continue to be no daily or hourly overdue fines for any materials; however, if an item is so overdue that the library assumes it is lost, patrons will be charged replacement fees. Replacement fees are waived upon return of a lost item.

Returned items will be quarantined for three days before being checked in from patrons’ accounts.