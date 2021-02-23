Using Registration to Secure Zoom Meetings

Zoom recommends turning on registration for all publicly or widely advertised meetings to help prevent Zoom-bombing. When registration is on, Zoom creates a “registration link” that you can publicize instead of the direct meeting link. For other steps you can take to secure meetings, see Security and Zoom.

Note: Advertising through Bryn Mawr College’s Daily Digest, the Events page or a department’s web page counts as public advertisement. Links included in such posts are visible to the world and to web-crawler bots, even if your targeted audience is the Bryn Mawr community.

Common Registration Misconceptions

Registration is inconvenient for hosts. Not necessarily! With the default automatic approval setting, Zoom will email links to everyone who registers for you. You don’t have to do anything else.

Registration prevents ad hoc or drop-in participation. Not true. Zoom allows people to continue registering after a meeting starts and if automatic approval is on, they should receive a email within a few minutes of signing up.

Registration is too inconvenient for recurring meetings. Again, not necessarily. By default, a participant registers once and receives a meeting link that works for all meetings in the series. (You can customize registration options so people have to sign up for specific sessions if you prefer.)

Registration is so impersonal. Perhaps, but you can customize the registration page and confirmation email to make it less so.

Automatically accepting registrations provides no security benefits, so it’s a useless inconvenience. Not true. Registration requires participants to give you a working email address in order to receive a meeting link, and Zoom has found this requirement is often enough to discourage Zoom-bombers. If a Zoom-bombing incident does occurs and you report the culprits to Zoom, the email addresses they provided if registration was on could help with identification or sanctions.

Before you Begin

The meeting registration option is only available:

On paid (Pro) Zoom accounts. If you are a current Bryn Mawr student or employee and need to publicly advertise meetings, set up your BMC Zoom account and use it for public-facing meetings so that you can turn on registration.

When you log into Zoom via a web browser or a Moodle Zoom activity. You won’t see the registration option, when scheduling a meeting in the Zoom desktop app, mobile app, or in Outlook, but you can add registration to meetings you created that way by logging into Zoom through a web browser.

Turn Registration On for a Meeting

Note: You can only turn on and manage registration from within the Zoom web portal, but you can add registration to any meeting including those you’ve created using a Zoom app or the Outlook add-on.

Log into the Zoom web portal by going to https://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us and choosing Sign in with SSO. Click Meetings, hover over the meeting topic, and click Edit or click Schedule a New Meeting to create a new meeting. Under Registration, check Required.

If this is a recurring meeting, you will be need to choose one of the following options: Attendees register once and can attend any of the occurrences (default) — the registration page and confirmation emails will list the dates and times for all sessions; registrants do not have to indicate which session(s) they will attend.

Attendees need to register for each occurrence to attend — the registration page will list the dates and times for all sessions; registrants can only sign up for one and the confirmation email will include info for that session. (Note: participants can sign up for additional sessions by registering again.)

Attendees register once and can choose one or more occurrences to attend — the registration page will list the dates and times for all sessions; registrants must indicate which they will attend, but they can choose multiple sessions. Click Save.

Customize the Registration Process (Optional)

Once you’ve turned registration on for a meeting, additional Registration and Branding tabs will appear at the bottom of the management page for that meeting, as shown below.

The Registration tab list the number of registrants and the registration options for a meeting.

By default, registrations will be auto-approved and participants can continue to register even after the meeting has started.

To change these defaults, click the Edit link next to Registration Options, click Edit to open the registration options window shown below.

If you want to manually review and approve registrations before the email with the meeting link is sent to participants, change to Approval setting to Manual . If you are manually approving registrations, you can check Send an email to host when someone registers to get an email alert that a registration awaits approval.

setting to . Check Close registration after event date if you want to prevent people from signing up after your event has ended.

if you want to prevent people from signing up after your event has ended. Uncheck Allow attendees to join from multiple devices if you don’t want webinar attendees to be able to join from multiple devices (i.e., a computers and a phone) using the same registration.

if you don’t want webinar attendees to be able to join from multiple devices (i.e., a computers and a phone) using the same registration. Uncheck the Show social share buttons on the registration page to hide the buttons inviting participants to share the registration link on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or email (an all-or-nothing choice, you can’t selectively hide buttons).

to hide the buttons inviting participants to share the registration link on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or email (an all-or-nothing choice, you can’t selectively hide buttons). By default, participants must enter a first name, last name and email address to register. Click Questions to add pre-configured fields like “Job Title” and/or Custom Questions to add your own short answer or multiple-choice questions.

to add pre-configured fields like “Job Title” and/or to add your own short answer or multiple-choice questions. Click Save All when you have finished editing your settings.

You can customize the registration page and confirmation emails using the Branding tab (to add a logo and/or banner image) and Email Settings tab (to edit the contact name and the text including in the confirmation email).

Manage and Export Registration Lists

Note: You can only manage and export registration lists from within the Zoom web portal.

To view a list so that you can approve or cancel registrations or resend a confirmation email:

Log into the Zoom web portal by going to https://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us and choosing Sign in with SSO. Click Meetings, find your meeting and click the topic to open it. Click on the Registration tab if it isn’t already visible. The top line says Manage Participants and summarizes your current registration numbers. Click View at the right end of this line to view the full list. Check off names and click the appropriate buttons to approve, cancel, or resend confirmation emails for the checked individuals.

To download a list of registrants with their approval status, registration date and any data collected by your form:

Log into the Zoom web portal by going to https://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us and choosing Sign in with SSO. Select Reports. On the Meeting Reports tab, make sure Registration Report is selected under Meeting Type. By default, Zoom list all meetings you’ve hosted within a particular time frame (this could take awhile if you host many meetings) or you can search for a particular meeting ID. Find the meeting you’re interested in and click the Generate link to create the report. Click on the Download Queue tab to download your report once it’s available.

Reports will be in .CSV format, which you should be able to open in any spreadsheet program. Zoom keeps meeting report data for 30 days after the end of a meeting.