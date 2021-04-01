Captioning in Zoom

Zoom supports both CART captioning (in which a trained professional attends the meeting and types captions in real time) and ASR (computer-generated) captioning.
Turn On CART Captioning
Prefer video? See Zoom’s video tutorial.
Shortly before the event start time, the meeting or webinar host should:
- Start the meeting.
- Wait for the captioner to join.
- Click on Live Transcript in the meeting controls bar.
- According to the instructions the captioning service provided in advance, EITHER:
- Click Assign a participant to type and choose the captioner from the Participant list (which enables them to type directly into Zoom) OR
- Click Copy the API token and share it with the captioning service using your pre-arranged method. A Subtitles available notice will pop up when the caption feed to Zoom begins; click it and choose Show subtitles to display them to participants.
Turn on Live Transcript (ASR Captioning) — NEW!
ASR captions are called “Live Transcript” in Zoom. Currently only the Host can turn them on and they are visible to all participants, but Zoom is developing a feature that will enable participants to toggle Live Transcript on/off themselves.
Before you can turn Live Transcipt on a meetings or webinars you host, it needs to be enabled in your account settings:
- Go to https://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us and Log in with SSO.
- Click Settings in the left sidebar.
- Click the Meeting tab (at the top of the screen), then In Meeting (Advanced) to jump to those settings.
- Toggle Closed Captioning on.
- Check Enable live transcription service to show transcript on the side panel in-meeting when it appears.
Once Live Transcript is enabled in your settings, you can turn it on during any meeting or webinar you host:
- Click on the Live Transcript in the meeting controls bar.
- Click Enable Auto-Transcription.