Captioning in Zoom

Zoom supports both CART captioning (in which a trained professional attends the meeting and types captions in real time) and ASR (computer-generated) captioning.

Turn On CART Captioning

Prefer video? See Zoom’s video tutorial.

Prerequisites: These instructions assume you have These instructions assume you have booked a CART captioning service for the meeting or webinar in advance.

Shortly before the event start time, the meeting or webinar host should:

Start the meeting. Wait for the captioner to join. Click on Live Transcript in the meeting controls bar.

Not seeing Live Transcript? It may be hidden: expand the Zoom window until you see it or click … More and choose Live Transcript from the pop-up menu.

According to the instructions the captioning service provided in advance, EITHER: Click Assign a participant to type and choose the captioner from the Participant list (which enables them to type directly into Zoom) OR Click Copy the API token and share it with the captioning service using your pre-arranged method. A Subtitles available notice will pop up when the caption feed to Zoom begins; click it and choose Show subtitles to display them to participants.

Warning: Do not end the meeting after copying and sharing the API token! A new, unique token is created each time you start a meeting, even if you used the same meeting link.

New: Turn on Live Transcript (ASR Captioning)

ASR captions are called “Live Transcript” in Zoom. Currently only the Host can turn them on and they are visible to all participants, but Zoom is developing a feature that will enable participants to toggle Live Transcript on/off themselves.

Before you can turn Live Transcipt on a meetings or webinars you host, it needs to be enabled in your account settings:

Go to https://brynmawr-edu.zoom.us and Log in with SSO. Click Settings in the left sidebar. Click the Meeting tab (at the top of the screen), then In Meeting (Advanced) to jump to those settings. Toggle Closed Captioning on. Check Enable live transcription service to show transcript on the side panel in-meeting when it appears.

Once Live Transcript is enabled in your settings, you can turn it on during any meeting or webinar you host:

Click on the Live Transcript in the meeting controls bar. Click Enable Auto-Transcription.

Not seeing Live Transcript? It may be hidden: expand the window until you see it or click … More and choose Live Transcript from the pop-up menu.