Captioning in Panopto

College policies require that recordings published on a college website or used in academic courses have ADA-compliant captions. You can produce ADA-compliant captions for recordings stored in Panopto by correcting the ASR captions that Panopto generates or by hiring a third-party captioning service to produce and upload them.

By default, when you create a recording in Panopto or upload an uncaptioned recording, Panopto will automatically add ASR captions. You can either edit these to make them ADA-compliant or contract with a third-party service to provide ADA-compliant captions instead.

Edit Captions in the Video Editor

Note: Only video Creators can edit captions. To give another person Creator permissions, go the folder containing the recording, click Share, choose Can create under Invite people, search for their name, select them and click Save (or Save and Send if you notify them by email.)

Prefer video? See the How to Manually Caption Your Videos video tutorial.

Log into Panopto. Find your recording and click Edit to open it in the editor window. Click Captions to show the captions panel. If the recording does not already have ASR captions, you can add them by clicking Import Captions and choosing Import Automatic Captions. Click (Play) or press Shift+Space bar to begin playing the recording. Click (Pause) or press Shift+Space bar to pause playback when you need to fix something: To edit a caption, double-click on it in the captions pane (not the video player).

To delete a caption, hover over it, click ( More ), and choose Delete .

a caption, hover over it, click ( ), and choose . To add a new caption, pause at the point in the video timeline where it should appear, then type the text into the Enter a caption box at the bottom of the captions pane and press Enter to save. Click the Apply button at the top of the video editor periodically to save your changes.

Continue playing, editing and applying changes until you have corrected the entire video, then close the editor window.