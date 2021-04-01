Panopto is the College’s primary lecture capture and streaming audio/video hosting platform. There are several ways to add captions to recordings hosted in Panopto, and you can add multiple files in different languages to provide translated subtitles as well as same-language captions. Once captions are added, viewers will be able to turn them on during playback in Panopto’s viewer window or any other media player that supports captions.
Contents:
- Viewing Captions
- Creating ADA-Compliant Captions
- Outsourcing Captioning
Viewing Captions
Prefer video? See the Viewing Video Captions tutorial.
- Click (Closed captions) at the bottom of the video player window to toggle closed captions on and off.
- Click (More) to customize how the closed captions display.
- If you prefer to view captions in the transcription format shown below, click the Captions link in the left sidebar.
Creating ADA-Compliant Captions
College policies require that recordings published on a college website or used in academic courses have ADA-compliant captions. You can produce ADA-compliant captions for recordings stored in Panopto by correcting the ASR captions that Panopto generates or by hiring a third-party captioning service to produce and upload them.
Who is responsible for captioning?
- Recordings used in an academic course by student(s) with documented disabilities — contact Deb Alder in Access Services.
- Tri-Co library collections (DVDs or streamed video) — email library@brynmawr.edu
- Everything else — the individual or department publishing or adopting the recordings.
ASR Captioning in Panopto
By default, when you create a recording in Panopto or upload an uncaptioned recording, Panopto will automatically add ASR captions. You can either edit these to make them ADA-compliant or contract with a third-party service to provide ADA-compliant captions instead.
More on ASR Captions in Panopto
- Panopto automatically creates ASR transcripts to enable viewers to search the audio content of recordings. (Similarly, they apply optical character recognition (OCR) to video content and slides to make text displayed on screen searchable).
- Automatic ASR captioning is currently only available in English; however, Panopto supports captioning in multiple languages (subtitling).
- If you upload a captioned video, Panopto will NOT overwrite the captions. ASR captions are only generated for recordings that lack a caption file.
- When Panopto imports Zoom recordings, it will ingest the Zoom caption file, if one was created. If no caption file exists, Panopto will apply ASR.
- The ASR process starts after the upload/recording is complete and typically takes less time than the recording itself, although it can take up to 24 hours in periods of heavy demand. (If it takes longer than that, email help@brynmawr.edu and we can investigate.)
- Panopto saves captions in a separate file that is formatted for display during playback (closed captioning). They are NOT embedded in the video itself (open captioning).
Edit Captions in the Video Editor
Prefer video? See the How to Manually Caption Your Videos video tutorial.
- Log into Panopto.
- Find your recording and click Edit to open it in the editor window.
- Click Captions to show the captions panel.
- If the recording does not already have ASR captions, you can add them by clicking Import Captions and choosing Import Automatic Captions.
- Click (Play) or press Shift+Space bar to begin playing the recording.
- Click (Pause) or press Shift+Space bar to pause playback when you need to fix something:
- To edit a caption, double-click on it in the captions pane (not the video player).
-
- To delete a caption, hover over it, click (More), and choose Delete.
- To add a new caption, pause at the point in the video timeline where it should appear, then type the text into the Enter a caption box at the bottom of the captions pane and press Enter to save.
- Click the Apply button at the top of the video editor periodically to save your changes.
Continue playing, editing and applying changes until you have corrected the entire video, then close the editor window.
Edit Files Outside of Panopto
A caption file is simply a text file formatted in to tell media players when to display lines of text. If captions need extensive editing or you want to translate them to create subtitles, it may be easier to export the caption file, edit it outside of Panopto, and then re-upload it to apply your changes.
Exporting Caption Files
- Log into Panopto and find your recording.
- Click Settings.
- Click Captions.
- Under Available Captions, click the drop-down arrow next to the language of the caption file you wish to download.
- Click Download file.
Editing the Downloaded File
- Open it in a text editor like NotePad (PC) or TextEdit (Mac).
- Notice how the document is formatted, and preserve this as you edit.
- Each caption consists of three lines:
- Line 1: Caption number (does not appear on screen),
- Line 2: Caption display period; e.g., 00:00:01,000 –> 00:00:03,500 means the caption appears 1 second into the video timeline and disappears at 3.5 seconds.
- Line 3: The caption text
- There should be a blank line between captions.
- When you are finished editing, save the file with an .srt file extension.
Importing Caption Files
- Log into Panopto and find the recording.
- Click Settings.
- Click Captions.
- If you want to replace an existing caption file, click the drop-down arrow next to it, and click Delete.
- Under Upload Captions, click the drop-down arrow and choose the language of your caption file.
- Click Choose file, and browse for the file on your computer.
- If your captions are based on the edited (e.g., trimmed) version of the recording, check Captions are based on the edited session.
- Click Upload Captions
- You can upload multiple caption files in different languages to provide subtitle translation. See How to Add Translated Captions for details.
Captioning Best Practices
(4/2/21: Note: this section is currently under revision.)
When creating captions it is important to note that captions are created with the assumption that viewers cannot hear, as compared to subtitles which are created with the assumptions viewers can hear but cannot understand the language. For this reason, captions require all meaningful sounds to be conveyed.
According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) guidelines, captions must be:
- Accurate: Captions must match the spoken words in the dialogue and convey background noises and other sounds to the fullest extent possible.
- Synchronous: Captions must coincide with their corresponding spoken words and sounds to the greatest extent possible and must be displayed on the screen at a speed that can be read by viewers.
- Complete: Captions must run from the beginning to the end of the program to the fullest extent possible.
- Properly placed: Captions should not block other important visual content on the screen, overlap one another or run off the edge of the video screen.
Here are some tips to help ensure your captions are as compliant as possible to these guidelines.
Accurate:
- Write each word that is spoken. Even if the speaker misspeaks or uses incorrect grammar, it is important to just write what the speaker has said. Summarizing, adding or subtracting words, or using shorthand or acronyms is not acceptable.
- Ensure captions are spelled correctly. Do not alter spelling to match the pronunciation of a speaker’s accent.
- It is important the flavor of the communication is conveyed so slang words should be captioned as they are.
- Meaning non-verbal communication (grunts, yells, laughs, etc.) should be captioned in brackets. For example, if one person grunts in acknowledgement to another person, that grunt counts as meaningful communication.
- Distinguish between speakers, by name if known (e.g., Big Bird:, Cookie Monster:) or function (e.g., Student 1:, Teacher:).
- Include important sound effects in square brackets, e.g. [door slams].
- Caption songs if they are important to context. You can italicize the text to indicate singing.
- If an instrumental song is playing during a time when there is no other sounds, you can give a description of the song or provide the title of the song in brackets. For example, [lively, instrumental jazz music plays] or [an instrumental version of “When the Saints Go Marching In” plays].
- If a person’s speech is inaudible (for example, a scene if a movie where someone is trying to yell over a howling wind, or a recording of a presentation where a member of the audience asks a question but can only be faintly heard, etc.) indicate this in brackets as [inaudible speech]. Additionally, if a person mouths words silently, you need to indicate there is no sound. For example [mouths words inaudibly].
- If a person speaks briefly in a language other than English, you can put in brackets [speaks in a foreign language] or if you know the language, you can indicate it [speaks in Korean]. If you are able, you can include captions of the words in that language after the brackets explaining a foreign language is spoken.
- For fast-paced or complex recordings, it may be impossible to caption everything AND maintain readability. In such cases, it is okay to omit some words, sounds or lyrics as long as you convey basic meaning and important context.
Synchronous:
- Keep captions visible long enough for viewers to read them; at least 1 second for every 3 words.
- The matching captions must be on screen the same time those words or sounds are being played. A delay or lag is not acceptable.
Complete:
- Caption all meaningful sounds from the start of a video to its end.
Properly Placed:
- Limit each caption to 35 characters to avoid covering important video content.
Outsourcing Captioning
Panopto also supports outsourcing to third-party captioning services with integrations that enable you to request captions for a recording within Panopto and thereby enable the service to view it and upload finished captions to it. College departments typically use Rev.com, which is an approved vendor in eMarket, and turnaround time is usually 24 hours.
If you would like LITS to set up a Rev.com integration for you or your department:
- Follow Rev.com’s instructions for creating an account and generating an API User Key and API Access Token.
- Email this information to help@brynmawr.edu and ask us to set a Panopto integration for this Rev.com account.
- We will ask you how you would like to handle caption requests:
- We can give the people you specify account-level permission to request captions; once this is enabled, they will be able to place requests for any recording by clicking on Settings > Captions and choosing your account from the Request captions menu.
- We set up a folder for you so that captions are requested when anyone places a recording in it. You can then give others Creator access to this folder to enable them to request captions.