Panopto is the College’s primary lecture capture and streaming audio/video hosting platform. There are several ways to add captions to recordings hosted in Panopto, and you can add multiple files in different languages to provide translated subtitles as well as same-language captions. Once captions are added, viewers will be able to turn them on during playback in Panopto’s viewer window or any other media player that supports captions.

Contents:

Note: If you are viewing the recording in a media player that is embedded in a web page, it may have more limited captioning options. Log into Panopto to view the recording if you need additional features.

Creating ADA-Compliant Captions

College policies require that recordings published on a college website or used in academic courses have ADA-compliant captions. You can produce ADA-compliant captions for recordings stored in Panopto by correcting the ASR captions that Panopto generates or by hiring a third-party captioning service to produce and upload them.

Who is responsible for captioning? Recordings used in an academic course by student(s) with documented disabilities — contact Deb Alder in Access Services.

Tri-Co library collections (DVDs or streamed video) — email library@brynmawr.edu

Everything else — the individual or department publishing or adopting the recordings.

ASR Captioning in Panopto By default, when you create a recording in Panopto or upload an uncaptioned recording, Panopto will automatically add ASR captions. You can either edit these to make them ADA-compliant or contract with a third-party service to provide ADA-compliant captions instead. More on ASR Captions in Panopto Panopto automatically creates ASR transcripts to enable viewers to search the audio content of recordings. (Similarly, they apply optical character recognition (OCR) to video content and slides to make text displayed on screen searchable).

Automatic ASR captioning is currently only available in English; however, Panopto supports captioning in multiple languages (subtitling).

If you upload a captioned video, Panopto will NOT overwrite the captions. ASR captions are only generated for recordings that lack a caption file.

When Panopto imports Zoom recordings, it will ingest the Zoom caption file, if one was created. If no caption file exists, Panopto will apply ASR.

The ASR process starts after the upload/recording is complete and typically takes less time than the recording itself, although it can take up to 24 hours in periods of heavy demand. (If it takes longer than that, email help@brynmawr.edu and we can investigate.)

Panopto saves captions in a separate file that is formatted for display during playback (closed captioning). They are NOT embedded in the video itself (open captioning).

Edit Captions in the Video Editor Note: Only video Creators can edit captions. To give another person Creator permissions, go the folder containing the recording, click Share, choose Can create under Invite people, search for their name, select them and click Save (or Save and Send if you notify them by email.) Prefer video? See the How to Manually Caption Your Videos video tutorial. Log into Panopto. Find your recording and click Edit to open it in the editor window. Click Captions to show the captions panel. If the recording does not already have ASR captions, you can add them by clicking Import Captions and choosing Import Automatic Captions. Click (Play) or press Shift+Space bar to begin playing the recording. Click (Pause) or press Shift+Space bar to pause playback when you need to fix something: To edit a caption, double-click on it in the captions pane (not the video player). To delete a caption, hover over it, click ( More ), and choose Delete .

a caption, hover over it, click ( ), and choose . To add a new caption, pause at the point in the video timeline where it should appear, then type the text into the Enter a caption box at the bottom of the captions pane and press Enter to save. Click the Apply button at the top of the video editor periodically to save your changes. Continue playing, editing and applying changes until you have corrected the entire video, then close the editor window.

Edit Files Outside of Panopto A caption file is simply a text file formatted in to tell media players when to display lines of text. If captions need extensive editing or you want to translate them to create subtitles, it may be easier to export the caption file, edit it outside of Panopto, and then re-upload it to apply your changes. Exporting Caption Files Log into Panopto and find your recording. Click Settings. Click Captions. Under Available Captions, click the drop-down arrow next to the language of the caption file you wish to download. Click Download file. The Download unedited caption file option includes sections of the video that have been cut or moved in the video editor. You rarely want this. Editing the Downloaded File Open it in a text editor like NotePad (PC) or TextEdit (Mac). Do NOT use a word processor like Word or Google Docs; they will add invisible code to your file. Notice how the document is formatted, and preserve this as you edit. Each caption consists of three lines: Line 1: Caption number (does not appear on screen), Line 2: Caption display period; e.g., 00:00:01,000 –> 00:00:03,500 means the caption appears 1 second into the video timeline and disappears at 3.5 seconds. Line 3: The caption text

There should be a blank line between captions. When you are finished editing, save the file with an .srt file extension. Importing Caption Files Log into Panopto and find the recording. Click Settings. Click Captions. If you want to replace an existing caption file, click the drop-down arrow next to it, and click Delete. Under Upload Captions, click the drop-down arrow and choose the language of your caption file. Click Choose file, and browse for the file on your computer. If your captions are based on the edited (e.g., trimmed) version of the recording, check Captions are based on the edited session. Click Upload Captions You can upload multiple caption files in different languages to provide subtitle translation. See How to Add Translated Captions for details.