Add the NameCoach Activity to Your Moodle Course

Posted April 6th, 2021 at 5:04 pm.

The NameCoach activity allows participants in a course to record the pronunciation of their name for other participants to hear, helping both teachers and students learn each other’s names quickly.

Add the NameCoach Activity to a Course

You must have a Teacher role to set up the NameCoach activity. 

  1. Log into your course and Turn Editing On if it isn’t already.  Turn Editing On
  2. Click + Add an activity or resource where you want to place the NameCoach activity (we suggest the top section). Section of a Moodle page with a red box around the "+ Add an activity or resource" link
  3. Click NameCoach (you may have to scroll down to the bottom of the list).
  4. Give the activity a name (e.g., “Record your name”) and click Save and return to course.A section of a Moodle page with an activity labeled "Record your name"

NameBadge tool

In addition to the NameCoach activity for Moodle course pages, NameCoach also provides the free NameBadge tool, which allows users to embed a recording of their name in their email signature. This help article from NameCoach support provides instructions for creating your own NameBadge (Mac users using the Apple Mail application – see this article for additional support).

 

