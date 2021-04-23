Ransomware: A Quick Guide to Reduce Risk

What is ransomware?

Ransomware is a class of malicious software that holds your data hostage by blocking access and demanding payment. In some instances, the software may even threaten to leak your data unless you pay.

Did you know? Even if you do pay (Which you should not!), the bad actor will still keep your data and may continue to request additional payments.

What are some ways ransomware infects computers?

Most commonly, ransomware infections come from successful phishing attempts in which the victim downloads or opens a fraudulent attachment. Sometimes, infections can occur when a victim starts a download from a fraudulent website.

What do I do if I suspect a ransomware infection on my computer?

Stop what you are doing, shut down your computer, and call the Help Desk at 610-526-7440. If you encounter this issue outside of Help Desk hours, please shut down the affected computer immediately and call the Help Desk when it opens or email help@brynmawr.edu from a different device.

How do I prevent a ransomware infection?

Have healthy information security habits!

Be wary of fraudulent emails. Restrict file downloads to senders and websites you trust. Know it’s safe before you download! Run a virus scan every two weeks. Be adept at identifying and avoiding fraudulent emails and websites by completing your Information Security Education program at https://www.brynmawr.edu/lits/projects-partnerships/information-security/information-security-education