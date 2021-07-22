Use the information and Tech Docs linked below to jump start your experience as a new Bryn Mawr College community member!
Table of Contents:
- The Essentials: Accounts & Wireless
- Public Technology
- Email & Calendar
- Software & Services
- Remote Resources
- Questions?
The Essentials: Accounts & Wireless
You must setup your College account before proceeding.
Public Technology
Print to any public Canon and store files
on our server for convenient access.
on our server for convenient access.
Email & Calendar
Learn about Office365, the features it includes,
and how to access it all from your phone.
and how to access it all from your phone.
Software & Services
|Microsoft Office
Personal devices
|Microsoft Office
Public computers
|Additional
Software
|Moodle
Make use of this software to streamline your classwork.
Remote Resources
|Remote Connect
LabStats
|Remote Connect
Apporto
|Zoom
|Other Tools
Access software, attend class or webinars, and more — all from home!
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor
Comments Off on New Students: Start Here!