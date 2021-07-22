New Students: Start Here!

Use the information and Tech Docs linked below to jump start your experience as a new Bryn Mawr College community member!

Table of Contents:

 

The Essentials: Accounts & Wireless

Account Setup

Two-Factor

Eduroam (Wifi)

What to bring
You must setup your College account before proceeding.

 

Public Technology

Public Printers

Network Drives
Print to any public Canon and store files
on our server for convenient access.

 

Email & Calendar

Office365 Overview

Access on Mobile Devices
Learn about Office365, the features it includes,
and how to access it all from your phone.

 

Software & Services

Microsoft Office
Personal devices		 Microsoft Office
Public computers		 Additional
Software		 Moodle
Make use of this software to streamline your classwork.

 

Remote Resources

Remote Connect
LabStats		 Remote Connect
Apporto		 Zoom Other Tools
Access software, attend class or webinars, and more — all from home!

 

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor

