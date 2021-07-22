Network Registration

Posted July 22nd, 2021 at 11:05 am.

The following article applies to the College’s wired network. For access to the wifi, see Connecting to College Wifi (eduroam).

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

  • a Bryn Mawr College account
  • a laptop or desktop computer with an ethernet port¹
    ¹this may require an adapter for some devices
  • an ethernet cable

 

Step-by-Step Instructions

Visitor? (Click me!)
  1. Connect your device to an active ethernet port
  2. Navigate to netreg.brynmawr.edu
  3. Select Visitor to the campus
  4. Enter the information required
    If you do not have a visitor PIN, contact the Help Desk
  5. Read through the Acceptable Use Policy
  6. Click Register
  7. Shutdown your device
  8. Wait 5 minutes
  9. Power on your device
  10. Skip the instructions listed below
  1. Connect your device to an active ethernet port
    For most College-provided desktops, this step has already been done.
  2. Navigate to netreg.brynmawr.edu
  3. Select your role at the College
  4. Enter your College email address and password
  5. Select who owns the device
    • For College-owned devices, enter the asset tag from the green sticker on your device.
  6. Select your role at the College
    • For Students, select your expected graduation year
  7. Enter a brief description of your device
  8. Read through the Acceptable Use Policy
  9. Click Register
  10. Shutdown your device
  11. Wait 5 minutes
  12. Power on your device

 

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor

Filed under: General Assistance,Wireless by Roy Smith

Comments are closed.