Network Registration

The following article applies to the College’s wired network. For access to the wifi, see Connecting to College Wifi (eduroam).

Before you start, you will need access to the following:

a Bryn Mawr College account

a laptop or desktop computer with an ethernet port¹

¹ this may require an adapter for some devices

¹ an ethernet cable

Step-by-Step Instructions

Visitor? (Click me!) Connect your device to an active ethernet port Navigate to netreg.brynmawr.edu Select Visitor to the campus Enter the information required

If you do not have a visitor PIN, contact the Help Desk Read through the Acceptable Use Policy Click Register Shutdown your device Wait 5 minutes Power on your device Skip the instructions listed below

Connect your device to an active ethernet port

For most College-provided desktops, this step has already been done. Navigate to netreg.brynmawr.edu Select your role at the College Enter your College email address and password Select who owns the device For College-owned devices, enter the asset tag from the green sticker on your device. Select your role at the College For Students, select your expected graduation year Enter a brief description of your device Read through the Acceptable Use Policy Click Register Shutdown your device Wait 5 minutes Power on your device

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440

Email: help@brynmawr.edu

Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor