Network Registration

The following article applies to the College’s wired network. For access to the wifi, see Connecting to College Wifi (eduroam).
Before you start, you will need access to the following:
- a Bryn Mawr College account
- a laptop or desktop computer with an ethernet port¹
¹this may require an adapter for some devices
- an ethernet cable
Step-by-Step Instructions
Visitor? (Click me!)
- Connect your device to an active ethernet port
- Navigate to netreg.brynmawr.edu
- Select Visitor to the campus
- Enter the information required
If you do not have a visitor PIN, contact the Help Desk
- Read through the Acceptable Use Policy
- Click Register
- Shutdown your device
- Wait 5 minutes
- Power on your device
- Skip the instructions listed below
- Connect your device to an active ethernet port
For most College-provided desktops, this step has already been done.
- Navigate to netreg.brynmawr.edu
- Select your role at the College
- Enter your College email address and password
- Select who owns the device
- For College-owned devices, enter the asset tag from the green sticker on your device.
- Select your role at the College
- For Students, select your expected graduation year
- Enter a brief description of your device
- Read through the Acceptable Use Policy
- Click Register
- Shutdown your device
- Wait 5 minutes
- Power on your device
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor