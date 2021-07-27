Password Managers: Overview

July 27th, 2021

Table of Contents:

 

What is a Password Manager?

A service or feature that stores and autofills your credentials.

LITS highly recommends using a dedicated password manager service, rather than one built-in to a browser.
Why? How are they different? (Click me!)

 

Dedicated password managers typically make their Security Model clear, advertising that your passwords are thoroughly encrypted both during storage and usage.

Additionally, they come with a multitude of other security features such as automatic logout, two-factor authentication, password generators, and more. Some even have mobile apps!

Read more at NYTimes.com.

Common Features

  • Securely store usernames, passwords, and other information
  • Automatically store newly created accounts
  • Securely autofill credentials when logging in
  • Generate unique, complex, secure passwords

 

How do I use a Password Manager?

The following is a generalization and may not apply to all managers.
The following screenshots were taken from LastPass.
  • Passwords are stored in a centralized Vault
  • The Vault is accessed via desktop

    …or mobile
  • The Vault is unlocked with a master password
  • Logging into a new website prompts the manager to automatically store the credentials
  • Stored credentials will autofill when you login into that site

 

Popular Options


LastPass
1Password

Dashlane
Bitwarden

See how they compare

 

Questions?

If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!

Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor

