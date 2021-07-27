Password Managers: Overview

Table of Contents:
What is a Password Manager?
A service or feature that stores and autofills your credentials.
Why? How are they different? (Click me!)
Dedicated password managers typically make their Security Model clear, advertising that your passwords are thoroughly encrypted both during storage and usage.
Additionally, they come with a multitude of other security features such as automatic logout, two-factor authentication, password generators, and more. Some even have mobile apps!
Common Features
- Securely store usernames, passwords, and other information
- Automatically store newly created accounts
- Securely autofill credentials when logging in
- Generate unique, complex, secure passwords
How do I use a Password Manager?
The following screenshots were taken from LastPass.
- Passwords are stored in a centralized Vault
- The Vault is accessed via desktop…
…or mobile
- The Vault is unlocked with a master password
- Logging into a new website prompts the manager to automatically store the credentials
- Stored credentials will autofill when you login into that site
Popular Options
|
LastPass
|
1Password
|
Dashlane
|
Bitwarden
Questions?
If you have any additional questions or problems, don’t hesitate to reach out to the Help Desk!
Phone: 610-526-7440
Email: help@brynmawr.edu
Location: Canaday Library 1st Floor