Create Accessible Presentations in Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint creates slide show presentations that convey information with a combination of text, images, charts, and tables. Although slide shows are designed to be highly visual, following these accessibility guidelines will ensure that everyone, including those who use use assistive technologies such as screen readers and text-to-Braille devices, can experience and understand the content of your slides.

Choose an Accessible Theme Use Built-in Slide Layouts Use Unique Slide Titles Use Meaningful Hyperlink Text Use Tables Wisely Add Alt Text for Images and Charts Use the Accessibility Checker

For more in-depth information, see Microsoft’s article, “Make your PowerPoint presentations accessible to people with disabilities.”

Note: If you want to create a PDF copy of this file to share, use the File > Save as Adobe PDF to ensure the accessibility features are included. (Do not print to PDF as this will not include accessibility features.) Mac users must use Office 2016 or later and select the radio button Best for electronic distribution and accessibility (uses Microsoft online service) when saving to make an accessible PDF. If you have an older version of Office or do not see this option, open the document in PowerPoint online (part of Office 365) to save it as PDF instead.

1. Choose an Accessible Theme

Themes and templates can add visual interest to a presentation. Microsoft’s accessible templates use accessible color settings, contrast, and fonts and have been designed so that screen readers can more easily read the slide content

Click File, then New. In the Search for online templates and themes box, type the word “accessible” and press Enter. Select your template from the results.

2. Use Built-in Slide Layouts

The content placeholders in these built-in layouts contain invisible “tags” or labels such as “Title 1”, “Subtitle 2,” etc. that assistive technologies can use to contextualize content for readers.

Click New Slide and choose a the most appropriate slide layout from the drop-down menu (e.g., Title Slide, Title and Content, etc.). Then add the appropriate content to each placeholder container.

3. Use Unique Slide Titles

Use a unique, descriptive title for each slide. Individuals who use assistive technologies use slide titles to identify and locate slides.

If information is spread across multiple slides, add sequence markers to keep titles unique — e.g,, Agenda (1 of 2), Agenda (2 of 2).

4. Use Meaningful Hyperlink Text

Make sure any URLs you add to the document are working hyperlinks with unique “display text” labels that describe the link’s destination. Assistive technologies typically read or present the display text to users when the link is selected and it needs to be meaningful without the surrounding text for context. If all of your links use “click here” as the display text, an assistive technology can’t tell where any given link goes.

To insert hyperlinks:

Type the text you want to make a link. Select that text, then right-click (or control-click) on your selection and choose Link. The text you selected will be in the Text to Display box; this will appear (and be read) as the link to click on. Enter the URL that the link should point to in the Address box. If it is difficult to succinctly describe a link’s destination, you can optionally click ScreenTip and to add information that will pop-up or be read when the cursor hovers over a link. Click OK.

4. Use Tables Wisely

Some information may be easier for viewers to scan or understand if it is organized in rows and columns. To ensure your tables are accessible for individuals using assistive technologies:

Tag the first row of each column as column headers, by positioning you cursor inside the table, clicking Table Design and checking Header Row under Table Style Options . If you don’t like the way the header row is formatted, adjust the formatting settings manually.

and checking under . If you don’t like the way the header row is formatted, adjust the formatting settings manually. Keep tables simple. Assistive technologies use headers and cell numbers to identify tabular text and have difficulty representing complex tables with merged or split cells.

Avoid blank cells. Use the appropriate null value (0, n/a, etc.) instead.

6. Add Alt Text to Images and Charts

Alt text (alternative text) describes important images and visual elements on a slide for readers who cannot see them.

Open the Alt Text panel: Select an image, chart or other visual element and choose Alt Text on from its Format ribbon (e.g., Picture Format, Chart Format, etc.) OR

on from its ribbon (e.g., Picture Format, Chart Format, etc.) Right-click (control-click) on the visual element and choose Edit Alt Text … from the contextual menu. Add a short description or check the Mark as decorative if a screen reader or other assistive technology can ignore the image. Select another image or close the pane.

Tips:

Only describe images or visual elements that convey important information. If you can remove the image without changing the viewer’s understanding of the slide content, then it is “decorative” from an accessibility standpoint.

Don’t repeat information about the image that is already presented in the surrounding text. Alt text is only necessary if the surrounding text doesn’t describe an image sufficiently; if it does, you can mark the image as decorative.

Be concise.

7. Use the Accessibility Checker