Create an Accessible Excel Document

Excel is a program in which both students and faculty are able to make spreadsheets and charts online to manage data. It is an efficient way for students to organize data and create organized results. However, when creating an excel sheet and publishing it for others to see, there are important steps to take to make sure your excel document is accessible to those with disabilities. Most of the information included in this document is taken from Microsoft’s website in an article titled “Make your Excel documents accessible to people with disabilities (https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/make-your-excel-documents-accessible-to-people-with-disabilities-6cc05fc5-1314-48b5-8eb3-683e49b3e593#PickTab=macOS). Please note that certain instructions may differentiate on a Windows, Mac, or using the Web Browser.

To makre sure that your document is accessible, “include alternative text with all visuals, add meaningful hyperlink text and ScreenTips, give all sheet tabs unique names, remove blank sheets, use a simple table structure, and specify column header information.”

Adding Alternative Text to Images

To add alternative texts to pictures and screenshots in an excel file.

Note: the screenshots in this article have been taken from Microsoft’s website

1. Right-click the image (on a mac, press the trackpad or apple mouse with two fingers) and select

Edit Alt Text…

Or select the image and click Picture Format > Alt Text.

2. Type 1-2 sentences to describe the image and its context to someone who cannot

or has trouble seeing it.

Adding Alternative Text to Shapes

1. Right click a shape (on a mac, press the trackpad or apple mouse with two fingers) and select Edit Alt Text…

The Alt Text pane will open at the top of the excel file

2. Type 1-2 sentences to describe the shape and its context.

Add Alternative text to SmartArt graphics:

1. Right-click a SmartArt graphic (on a mac, press the trackpad or apple mouse with two fingers).

Select Edit Alt Text…

Select a SmartArt graphic. Select Format > Alt Text.

2. Type 1-2 sentences to descibe the SmartArt graphic and its context to someone who cannot see it.

Add Alternative Text to PivotTables

Right-click a PivotTable (on a mac, press the trackpad or apple mouse with two fingers), and select PivotTable Options…

In the PivotTable Options… dialog, select Alt Text

In the Alt Text tab, type a title for the PivotTable in the Title text box.

In the Description text box, type 1-2 sentences to describe the table and its context to someone who cannot see it.

Once you’re done, select OK.

Mark Visuals as decorative

If your visuals are purely decorative and add visual interest but do not need an explanation, you can

mark them as decorative without needing to add alternative text.

1. To open the Alt Text pane, do one of the following:

Right-click a visual. Select Edit Alt Text…

Select a visual. Select the Format tab for the visual > Alt Text.

2. Select the Mark as decorative check box. The text entry field becomes grayed out.