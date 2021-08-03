Make Web Reading Easier with Beeline Reader

BeeLine Reader is a program that uses an “eye-guiding color gradient – to pull eyes through long blocks of text.”

One is able to download this as an extension onto their browser to use on different websites, on their phone, or

many other programs like e-readers. BeeLine Reader is designed to support reading long blocks of text and has been

proven to:

Reduce eye-fatigue Aid with distance learning Faster reading speeds



Click here to view the website for more information along with a reading sample.



BeeLine Reader is available to all Bryn Mawr students, faculty, and staff: